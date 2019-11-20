Let the Desserts Rage On! Frozen 2 Ice Cream Is Here Just in Time for the Premiere

Image zoom Nestle

It’s a no brainer to celebrate the release of Frozen 2 with something, well, frozen.

The highly anticipated sequel to Frozen hits theaters on Friday Nov. 22 (just two days away!) — and Edy’s Ice Cream and Carvel have unveiled limited edition treats to mark the occasion.

Edy’s revealed two new special flavors available nationwide. Magical Mint Snowflake is a light mint ice cream loaded with chocolate chunk cookies and purple candy snowflakes. The final product looks like a delightful swirling snowstorm. ChocOLAF Fudge Swirl, named after the movie’s beloved snowman, is a light chocolate marshmallow ice cream layered with fudge and mini candy Olafs.

Both of the limited-edition flavors come in half-liter cartons and will be on shelves through the end of 2020.

Carvel recently partnered with Rich Products and I Love Ice Cream Cakes to create the first Frozen 2 ice cream cake on the market. The cake resembles an intricate snowflake and is made with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, whipped icing and Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. The treat is currently available for $14.99 at major national retailers including Walmart and Publix.

If Frozen themed frozen treats aren’t your thing, Sam’s Club is selling two and three-tiered Frozen 2 cakes. The cakes are decorated with Anna and Elsa figurines and are available in vanilla or chocolate through March 2020. The three-tiered cake serves 66 and is $67, while the two-tiered version serves 46 and is $40.

Whether you’re throwing a Frozen themed party or just love the movie, these treats are sure to pump you up for the Frozen 2 premiere.