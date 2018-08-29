Froot Loops Donuts Now Exist and They Taste Exactly Like the Cereal

If you’ve ever imagined a world in which sugary cereal and sugary donuts could be combined into one ultimate breakfast superfood, your vision has come true. It’s the secret!

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s have announced a brand-new menu item called the Froot Loop mini donut, which is just as it sounds. The almost-bite-size pastries come in a pack of five bright colors and taste exactly like the iconic cereal—seriously, we tried them, and they deliver.

Beyond the flavor, the unmistakable scent of Froot Loops fills the air when you open the box. They even look like jumbo versions of the cereal when you cut into them (see video below).

And unlike other trending new fast food items that have made waves recently—looking at you, McDonald’s French Toast McGriddles and Chick-fil-A spicy chicken tenders—these donuts are available at the burger chain’s locations nationwide, not just in small test markets.

For other creative ways to use nostalgic breakfast cereals without stopping by a drive-thru, check out our favorite cereal-for-dessert recipes.