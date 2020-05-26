Why choose one when you could have both?

Kellogg's Is Releasing a Cereal Mashup With Froot Loops and Frosted Flakes in the Same Box

Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops are great apart, but even better together.

Kellogg's is making all of our sugary-cereal dreams come true by releasing the first-ever cereal mashup between Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops — because why should you choose only one of the iconic cereals when you can have both?

The new breakfast creation features both of the cereals' fan-favorite mascots Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam on the box and an unexpected but satisfying flavor combo of the fruity loops and frosted corn flakes.

Junk food Instagram @candyhunting posted the announcement last week, and many fans had some serious opinions.

"Now all the kids that were only allowed to open one box of cereal at a time can live their best life," one person commented. Another person had a very valid question: "Does this work or does one get soggy before the other? Asking for a friend."

One thing is for sure: Kids — and adults — won't have to agonize over choosing between their favorite cereals anymore. The limited-edition cereal will be available nationwide starting in June while supplies last, so better grab a box (or four) before they're gone for good.

Cereal has been making a lot of headlines lately, except people are debating whether the latest trend can actually even be considered cereal at all. The newest TikTok food sensation has countless people turning regular buttermilk pancakes into breakfast cereal. How? By making them mini! The miniature flapjacks are prepared like normal and then poured into a bowl along with milk and maple syrup to be eaten like cereal.

In just a few weeks, the hashtag #pancakecereal already has nearly 11 million views on the short-form video app, and countless recipe videos have also popped up on Instagram.