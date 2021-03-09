A Friends-Themed Ice Cream from Serendipity Is Now Available — and Yes, It's Coffee Flavored!

Grab your spoons: This is the ultimate snack for your next Friends re-run binge.

Serendipity Brands just announced its latest flavor that was inspired by the iconic 90s sitcom Friends. Central Perk Almond Fudge, which is available now, is a permanent addition to Serendipity's ice cream lineup.

The decadent flavor is of course named after the show's iconic coffee shop, and is made up of mocha almond fudge flavored ice cream that is packed with rich chocolate-covered almonds and creamy fudge swirls.

"Friends is a pop-culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for! Our flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop," said Sal Pesce, president and COO of Serendipity Brands.

Image zoom Credit: Serendipity

Along with the Friends flavor, Serendipity partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring three other television-inspired pints to life: The Goonies Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad, Caddyshack Gopher Tracks, and A Christmas Story Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae. The Goonies pint is also available now, while the other two will be released later this year.

Image zoom Credit: Serendipity

Both Central Perk Almond Fudge and Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad can be found at supermarkets nationwide and online at serendipitybrands.com for $5.99.

For Friends fans who can't get enough of food inspired by the show, Friends the Official Cookbook might just what you need.

The cookbook, written by Amanda Nicole Yee and released back in September, is packed with over 90 recipes inspired by the characters in the iconic sitcom, from Rachel's trifle to Phoebe's faceless foods and the gang's classic Friendsgiving feast.

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions and modifications to accommodate home cooks of all levels. Episodes of the show are also paired with each recipe so once you're ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish — like with Joey's favorite meatball sub.

Image zoom Credit: insight editions