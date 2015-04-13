A Friends Fan Recreates Rachel's Infamous Thanksgiving Trifle — Does it Really Taste Like Feet?

Who doesn’t love a throwback Friends moment?



Apparently one fan loves the show so much, that he was willing to recreate a not-so-delicious (yet hilarious) moment — the one where Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) makes a “traditional” English trifle for Thanksgiving.

In case you need a refresher, Rachel’s dessert — which Ross (David Schwimmer) said tasted like “feet” — consisted of a layer of ladyfingers, a layer of jam, custard (made from scratch), raspberries, more ladyfingers, beef sautéed with peas and onions, a little more custard, sliced banana and whipped cream.

Sounds gross, right? Well, that’s what Neil Killham wanted to find out.

Documenting the process on Twitter, Killham first gathered all the ingredients and then showed off the final product, which at first, didn’t look so bad.

Then came the taste test. Once cut opened, the dessert, which Rachel accidentally made from half of an English trifle and half a shepherd’s pie recipe, was an unappetizing mess.

Although Killham found a coworker brave enough to taste the trifle (from his reaction, it looked like he agreed with Ross’s assessment), it ended up “where it belongs” Killham wrote – in the trash.

Too bad Joey (Matt LeBlanc) wasn’t around, who famously said of the trifle: “What’s not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good!”

