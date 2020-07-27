Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Friends Cookbook Won't Be Released Until Fall but You Can Already Try Some of the Recipes

The official Friends cookbook isn't hitting shelves until September 22, but you don't have to wait to make a few of the iconic recipes.

Friends the Official Cookbook was formally announced in May after numerous rumors. Written by Amanda Nicole Yee, the book is packed with over 90 recipes inspired by the different episodes the iconic sitcom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The book includes dozens of dishes that were featured in the show, from Rachel Green's infamous trifle—"What's not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!"—to Joey's favorite meatball sub.

The publisher just released a few recipes so you don't have to wait for the book to make dishes from your favorite episodes. Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions and modifications to accommodate home cooks of all levels.

Image zoom Insight Editions

Episodes of the show are paired with each recipe so once you're ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish — like with Phoebe's Grandmother's French Chocolate Chip Cookies. In "The One with Phoebe's Cookies" Monica begs Pheobe for her grandmother's chocolate chip cookie recipe. When she can't find it, Monica and Phoebe attempt to recreate the recipe, only to learn after numerous attempts that the recipe happens to be on the back of every Nestle chocolate chip cookie bag.

Image zoom Insight Editions

And who could forget Janice's Oh-My-Gawd Pancakes? Chandler couldn't escape falling in love with Janice — and maybe it was because she made incredible pancakes. You'll have to test the recipe out for yourself.