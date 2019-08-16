The Friends Limited Edition Central Perk Coffee is Officially Available on Amazon

If you don’t have time to make it to one of those Central Perk pop ups, don’t fret: You can have a cup of joe inspired by the Friends cafe in the comfort of your own home.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf released a limited edition Central Perk coffee in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary last month. Until now, it was only available on its own website, but the coffee has recently made its way to Amazon as well. Since it landed on the retail giant’s site, it has (unsurprisingly) become the number one best-selling ground coffee release.

The medium roast coffee is made from a Brazilian and Colombian blend, and has a “walnut aroma, sweet flavor with a smooth body,” with a “soft, balanced finish.” A dark roast version is also available (described as “a darker version of the Central Perk Medium roast for when Janice won’t stop laughing”), but only as a whole bean option.

Image zoom Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Image zoom

Buy It! Friends 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Central Perk Medium Roast Ground Coffee, $10.99; amazon.com, Friends 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Central Perk Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee, $10.99; amazon.com

And for those of you that don’t drink coffee, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also released Central Perk tea. The citrus flavored black tea comes in a pretty Central Perk themed container with 20 whole leaf bags.

Image zoom

Buy It! Friends 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Central Perk Medium Citrus Berry Tea, $10.99; amazon.com

While the special mugs that Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf released along with the coffee and tea products are currently sold out, there are quite a few Friends-themed coffee mugs to choose from on Amazon, like this best-selling 16 ounce mug.

Image zoom

Buy It! Friends Central Perk Latte Coffee Mug, $17.99; amazon.com

In July, Netflix announced that the beloved show would be leaving the streaming platform beginning January 2020 for HBO Max. So, if you haven’t started yet, this is the perfect time to start binging before it’s pulled — complete with your Central Perk coffee in hand.