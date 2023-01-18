These New 'Friends' Candy Hearts Are Stamped with Quotes Like 'On a Break' and 'How U Doin?'

If you've found your lobster, these are the perfect sweet treats to share with them on Valentine's Day.

Brach's iconic candy hearts got a pop culture makeover in their new Friends pack. The limited edition treats, a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, are stamped with some of the most quotable moments from the Friends characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Among the 26 different phrases are "how u doin?," "pivot," "on a break" and "lbstr." The sitcom-themed candies also switch up the usual flavors with a new blend of watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (front l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green. Reisig & Taylor/Getty

The Friends packs are available now in stores nationwide — fans have already spotted them on shelves — and Brach's classic conversation hearts are also available for another year.

The candy creators have been selling conversation hearts since the 1960s, according to Food & Wine. The classic candy hearts have flirty sayings like "crazy 4 U" and "one & only" in the usual wintergreen, banana, orange, lemon, cherry and grape flavors.

The V-Day treat is not the only Friends-themed food in grocery aisles. International Delight's Friends Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer, is available in stores nationwide now for a limited time. Like the Brach's candy, the creamer also draws inspiration from the series — the coffee creamer is an ode to the Manhattan Mocha coffee listed on the chalkboard menu at Central Perk, the iconic coffee shop seen on the hit show.

Cox, Kudrow, Perry, Aniston, Schwimmer and LeBlanc starred in the beloved NBC sitcom during its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004. The crew came back together for the HBO Max reunion special in May 2021.