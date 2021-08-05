The limited-edition, bright yellow hot dog vessel will be available starting Aug. 7 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Baltimore, and Boston

Sun's Out, Buns Out: French's Releases Mustard-Infused Buns at Baseball Stadiums Across the Country

When it comes to unusual food mash-ups, French's really cuts the mustard. We've been #blessed (depending on who you ask) with tangy yellow ice cream and beer, but the company has gone all types of meta with the release of its latest stunt: mustard-infused buns.

In partnership with Piantedosi Baking Company and in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 7, French's has developed a hot dog bun that incorporates its signature condiment right into the dough. The result? A bright yellow vessel of bread that is assumedly as loud as it is tasty.

"The French's Mustard Buns are golden in color, soft in texture, with a distinct, yet subtle tang that doesn't overpower," according to a press release. "For an extra burst of flavor, a drizzle of French's Classic Yellow Mustard is recommended to top off your hot dog or sandwich."

French’s Releases Mustard-Infused Buns Credit: French's

French's Mustard Buns will be available starting Aug. 7 at baseball stadiums across the U.S. in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Baltimore, and Boston. Supplies are limited, but details can be found at Frenchs.com/MustardBuns.

And while you're there, French's has also released two recipes for those who want to take a stab—err, squirt—at mustard bread themselves: French's Mustard Challah Bread and French's Mustard Beer Bread.