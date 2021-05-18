Thanksgiving Came Early! French's Releases Green Bean Casserole Snack Mix

A six-ounce bag of the snack currently retails for $9

Thanksgiving came early this year thanks to French's latest snack release.

On Tuesday, the food company unveiled their new Green Bean Casserole Snack Mix, allowing fans to get a taste of the iconic dish far before Turkey Day.

Available only for a limited time online, the new snack item features French's Crispy Fried Onions, crisp vacuum-fried green beans, and mushrooms, all flavored with spices, onions, and sour cream.

"Like Thanksgiving, which comes around just once a year, this limited-edition snack mix won't be around for long," the company said.

A six-ounce bag of the snack currently retails for $9.

Credit: French's

The new snack item comes about three years after Dorcas Reilly, the woman who's credited with creating the green bean casserole, died on Oct. 15, 2018 from Alzheimer's disease at age 92.

Reilly, who lived in New Jersey, made the decision to combine green beans, cream of mushroom soup and crunchy fried onions as a topping, according to the Associated Press, who cited Campbell's Soup officials.

Green bean casserole is reportedly the most popular item ever created by the company's corporate kitchen.

The original recipe card joined the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2002, and its online version got 2.7 million views during 2017's holiday season, according to the outlet.