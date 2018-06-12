The Golden State Warriors have given us something to taco ’bout, and it’s not just that they’re the new National Champs.

As part of Taco Bell‘s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, when the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Game 3, they unlocked free Doritos Locos Tacos for all of America. Thanks to the NBA games, everyone can visit their nearest Taco Bell on Wednesday, June 13 betweeen 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to cash in on their free taco.

The Warriors swept the Cavs 4-0 in the series, marking their third championship in four years, and their second time triggering a free taco deal in the NBA finals.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

This is Taco Bell’s third year holding the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, and according to Thrillist, it’s been triggered every year, meaning America’s chances of getting free tacos are always pretty good during the NBA Finals. The fast food chain is no stranger to handing out free crunchy treats, as they also run a “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series.

Even if you aren’t a huge sports fan—or you happened to be rooting for the Cleveland Cavaliers—free tacos are something we can all get behind. So visit your local Taco Bell tomorrow for a complimentary Doritos shell filled with meat, cheese, sour cream and lettuce (or whatever else you want), and thank Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors when you’re chowing down on it.