Fall is in the air, and Starbucks is celebrating by offering discounts on pumpkin spice and everything nice.

The coffee chain is gearing up to serve plenty of free drinks on Thursday, August 29 as part of their one-day-only, buy-one-get-one-free happy hour, which starts at 3 p.m. local time.

This promotion is different from some of Starbucks’ previous happy hours, in that all Grande or larger beverages — not just frappuccinos — will be buy-one-get-one-free. That means you can snatch up a classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, or the chain’s brand new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and get one for a friend for no money at all (but you don’t have to tell them that).

To take advantage of the happy hour promo, simply download the Starbucks mobile app, which will give you full access to this and all future deals.

Starbucks launched the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew in stores nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the same day they brought back the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

PEOPLE got the chance to test out the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and promises it delivers all the classic warm flavors of the PSL, but in a refreshing, cool and creamy package — perfect for those days when you want it to be fall but the weather has quite gotten there yet.

Don’t want to leave your house to sip of the nectar of the fall gods? Starbucks released a Pumpkin Spice Latte creamer at the end of July, marking the first time Starbucks consumers could recreate the PSL flavor at home with just a splash from a bottle.

And if that isn’t enough, Starbucks also announced a few more at-home PSL-inspired products in late July, which have been rolling out in grocery stores throughout the month of August. These include Pumpkin Spice K-Cups, ground coffee, instant lattes, ready-to-drink bottles and cookie straws.

All of the new PSL products range in price from $2.93 to $12.99, and can be found on the Starbucks website.