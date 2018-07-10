7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees on Wednesday—Plus More Freebies All Week Long

Happy birthday 7-Eleven!

The convenience store company is celebrating their namesake day on July 11 (7/11) with free Slurpees for all. Customers can claim their complimentary small-size drink (and subsequent brain freeze) by stopping by a participating 7-Eleven store in the U.S. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The chain estimates they will hand out approximately 9 million Slurpees by the end of the day.

Though fans of the cold beverage can choose from a variety of flavors, including piña colada, blue raspberry and wild cherry, for their free drink, this year’s featured flavor is a frozen twist on a classic cereal: Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

7-Eleven Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries Slurpee 7-Eleven

If Slurpees aren’t for you (the sweet drinks do pack a whopping 26g of sugar), you can still cash in on some freebies in honor of 7-Eleven’s birthday all week long—but you have to become a member of their rewards program by downloading the app or registering online to qualify.

See the full list of deals below:

July 12: Free 7-Select Pure water with purchase of a Bodyarmor sports drink

July 13: Free Big Gulp fountain drink with purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar

July 14: Free 7-Select popcorn with purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater

July 15: Free single-size Reese’s candy with purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies

July 16: Free 20-ounce Coca-Cola with purchase of any flavor Cheez-It baked snack crackers

July 17: Free single-serve bag of 7-Select chips with purchase of any fresh sandwich

July 18: Free single-serve 7-Select tortilla chips with purchase of any 7-Select nuts