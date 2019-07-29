Image zoom

Guac is always extra, right? Wrong. For one day only, Chipotle will be offering free guacamole on any entrée — as long as you order online.

This deal will take place on Wednesday, July 31st, in celebration of National Avocado Day (because yes, of course that holiday exists). Customers can simply purchase any regular-priced entrée on either Chipotle’s app or chipotle.com, for delivery or order-ahead, and the option to add guacamole as a topping will be available for free. No promo code will be required.

It will only be available at United States locations, and it also will not be available from third party delivery platforms, so make sure you’re visiting the true Chipotle site or app if you really want to save that extra money.



Afraid you won’t be able to take part in the joy of National Avocado Day for fear of ruining your diet? Fear not: Chipotle released a line-up of keto, Whole 30 and paleo-friendly bowls this past January, and you’re more than welcome to add a dollop of the good green stuff to those as well.

The new line of bowls includes a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl. Each one can be ordered through their mobile app or on Chipotle’s website for pick-up or delivery, so you can stay on track while continuing to enjoy your favorite lunch spot.