Shake Shack, Potbelly, and More Places That Are Giving Out Free Food on Election Day

Brad Tuttle
November 06, 2018 03:35 PM

Election Day 2018 is here, and restaurants around the country are giving you an extra reason to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6, with freebies and special deals for customers.

Flash an “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday, and you can get free French fries (at Shake Shack), a free cookie (at Potbelly Sandwich Shop), and take advantage of many other deals (often with a qualifying purchase required).

Midterm election voters can also get discounted or free rides to the polls, thanks to special deals offered by Uber, Lyft, and other services. Here’s how to get a free ride to vote on Tuesday, and below you’ll find all of the restaurants with Election Day freebies and other deals for voters.

Shake Shack

When you show an “I Voted” stick on Tuesday at Shake Shack, you’ll get free fries with any purchase. You can also get free fries at Shake Shack by ordering through the Shake Shack app: Just enter the promotional code “ivoted” on Election Day and you’ll get free fries with any other purchase.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

You can get a free cookie with any purchase at Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Tuesday (Election Day) or Wednesday of this week.

California Tortilla

Say “I voted” when placing your order at California Tortilla on Election Day, and you’ll get a free order of chips and queso with any purchase.

Corner Bakery Café

You can get a free coffee (hot or iced) at Corner Bakery Café locations on Election Day when you show an “I Voted” sticker and make any purchase.

Fatz Southern Kitchen

Fatz Southern Kitchen, which has dozens of locations in the Southeast, is encouraging customers to come get a free Fatz Famous Sweet Tea after they vote on Tuesday. Show an “I Voted” sticker and you can get a free tea with the purchase of any entrée — for dine-in customers only.

Farm Burger

Customers who have an “I Voted” sticker can get a free side of French fries on Election Day at Farm Burger — which has 12 locations in five states.

Baked By Melissa

Get one of their famous mini cupcakes for free with your “I Voted” sticker.

