Freddie Prinze Jr. is neither camera nor cayenne-shy in this sweet and spicy pork chop tutorial.

The’90s heartthrob and actor dropped by the PEOPLE Now studios to make his honey-cayenne grilled pork chops — a spicy, family-friendly dish from his new cookbook, Back to the Kitchen.

“I grew up eating things spicy whether it was in Puerto Rico with more Caribbean spice or Mexico with a traditional chile spice,” explains the first-time cookbook author. “But I like to make food that my kids will eat too and not burn the flesh from their tongue.”

And it’s not just his two children who give their seal of approval. Prinze’s wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, is also a big fan. “The sea bass and this are two of her favorites,” he says.

So, what makes it so tasty? Well, the fiery seasoning and the “magic honey,” for starters. And even if you’re not a fan of the super-spice, you can still enjoy the dish.

“If you use ancho chile powder instead of the New Mexico red, you can tame the heat a bit more,” the star said. “When I combine that with honey drizzled on top, then grill or sear in a hot skillet, it’s game on.”

Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Honey-Cayenne Grilled Chops

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ancho chile powder or New Mexico red chile powder

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

Cooking spray or 2 tbsp. olive oil

2 bone-in pork chops (1½ inches thick)

2 tbsp. honey

1. In a small bowl, mix together the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, chile powder, and cayenne pepper.

2. Spray the pork chops on both sides with cooking spray, or brush them with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season both sides with the spice mixture. Drizzle the honey evenly over both sides of the chops.

3. To grill the chops: Prepare a grill to medium-high. Grill the chops for 5 to 7 minutes per side, or until a thermometer inserted into the center registers 145° F and the juices run clear. Let the chops rest for 5 minutes before serving.