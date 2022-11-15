Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and More to Join Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph on 'Baking It' Holiday Special

PEOPLE exclusively reveals the celebrities who will compete in the special episode

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 02:00 PM
Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and More to Join Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph on ‘Baking It’ Holiday Special. Credit: Courtesy of Peacock
Photo: Courtesy of Peacock

'Tis the season for Baking It's holiday special!

Peacock's food competition series is returning this December with a new group of bakers and new co-host alongside Maya RudolphAmy Poehler! And for the holiday special, the Saturday Night Live alumnae are inviting a group of celebrity guests to join in the friendly competition.

PEOPLE exclusively announces that Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, Nicole Richie and JB Smoove will appear in the festive episode.

The stars enlist their creative culinary sides and bake everything from sticky apple cake to vegan banana pudding cake.

Each guests' skillset is wide-ranging. While JB Smoove calls himself a "cake architect," Armisen has never even baked before. His first attempt is on screen as he makes hallacas using his mother's recipe.

Airing Dec. 12 on NBC, the celebrity-packed special will follow Rudolph and Poehler's famous friends as they bake their way through challenges in the hopes of raising money for charities of their choice.

Last month, the network announced the return of season 2, along with the news that Andy Samberg, who hosted alongside Rudolph in season 1, won't be returning.

This is the first time Rudolph and Poehler have ever hosted a series together. They're also producers on the series.

Poehler already has experience at the judges table, scoring three Emmy nominations for her work as a co-host on Making It, Baking It's sister series that challenges contestants to make crafts rather than baked goods.

BAKING IT -- "TBD" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK)
Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK

For season 2 of Baking It, Poehler will bring some of that Making It energy with her. Aside from the baked goods they'll have to make, this year's 16 participants will face tasks "filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more," according to a release.

Once again, on the line for the winner is the chance to win some serious money, (season 1 offered a $50,000 prize) plus the adoration of the toughest critics ever to sit on the panel of a reality TV food competition: four, judgmental, real-life baking grandmothers.

Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
Courtesy of Peacock

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2," Poehler and Rudolph said in a statement, echoing the infamous Stefan bit from SNL's Weekend Update. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!"

The full lineup of season 2's competing bakers is below:

  • Roommates Allen Speigner and Matthew Bardoner, Cookeville, TN
  • Brothers Keith Holland and Corey Holland, Fort Washington MD and Decatur, GA
  • Siblings Reema Patel and Ravi Patel, Chicago, IL
  • Couple Sharon "Sevn" Strickland and Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman, Charlotte, NC
  • Mother/daughter Madison "Maddie" Howton and April Howton, Florence, AL
  • Sisters Sydney Brasuell and Jenna Brasuell, McKinney, TX
  • Friends Yuki Burton and Omonivie "Olma" Agboghidi, Oakland, CA
  • Married couple Agnes Tamburello Molina and George Molina, Middle Village, NY

The Baking It holiday episode will air Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Baking It season 2 drops on Peacock the same day.

Related Articles
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, 'Baking It'
Baking It
Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Had a Host of Laughs Filming 'Baking It' : 'We Live in Goof Town'
BAKING IT
Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Crack Jokes as Contestants Crack Eggs in First 'Baking It' Trailer
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J048 -- Pictured: Kristen Bell -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Kristen Bell Dazzles in a Holiday Party-Ready Velvet Power Suit on ''The Kelly Clarkson Show' '
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: John Legend attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends "Bingo Under The Stars" in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, John Legend to Take Part in iHeartRadio Holiday Special Hosted by Mario Lopez
Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation of June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas
Katy Perry Is Honored in Vegas, Plus Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana DeBose & Zendaya and More
Mario Lopez
Mario and Courtney Lopez Play with Their Pups in L.A., Plus Tyler Perry and Amber Riley, Nathan Chen and More
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Visits 'Good Morning America' in N.Y.C., Plus Selma Blair, Sofía Vergara and More
Chris Evans is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion"
Stars Hit the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Premiere, Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway and More
Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne at the Orlando Magic at the New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Squared Garden.
Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez Watch the Knicks Play in N.Y.C., Plus Chrishell Stause, Ciara and More
masked singer
'The Masked Singer:' Who's Been Revealed So Far?
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First