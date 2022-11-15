Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and More to Join Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph on 'Baking It' Holiday Special

'Tis the season for Baking It's holiday special!

Peacock's food competition series is returning this December with a new group of bakers and new co-host alongside Maya Rudolph — Amy Poehler! And for the holiday special, the Saturday Night Live alumnae are inviting a group of celebrity guests to join in the friendly competition.

PEOPLE exclusively announces that Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, Nicole Richie and JB Smoove will appear in the festive episode.

The stars enlist their creative culinary sides and bake everything from sticky apple cake to vegan banana pudding cake.

Each guests' skillset is wide-ranging. While JB Smoove calls himself a "cake architect," Armisen has never even baked before. His first attempt is on screen as he makes hallacas using his mother's recipe.

Airing Dec. 12 on NBC, the celebrity-packed special will follow Rudolph and Poehler's famous friends as they bake their way through challenges in the hopes of raising money for charities of their choice.

Last month, the network announced the return of season 2, along with the news that Andy Samberg, who hosted alongside Rudolph in season 1, won't be returning.

This is the first time Rudolph and Poehler have ever hosted a series together. They're also producers on the series.

Poehler already has experience at the judges table, scoring three Emmy nominations for her work as a co-host on Making It, Baking It's sister series that challenges contestants to make crafts rather than baked goods.

Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK

For season 2 of Baking It, Poehler will bring some of that Making It energy with her. Aside from the baked goods they'll have to make, this year's 16 participants will face tasks "filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more," according to a release.

Once again, on the line for the winner is the chance to win some serious money, (season 1 offered a $50,000 prize) plus the adoration of the toughest critics ever to sit on the panel of a reality TV food competition: four, judgmental, real-life baking grandmothers.

Courtesy of Peacock

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2," Poehler and Rudolph said in a statement, echoing the infamous Stefan bit from SNL's Weekend Update. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!"

The full lineup of season 2's competing bakers is below:

Roommates Allen Speigner and Matthew Bardoner, Cookeville, TN

Brothers Keith Holland and Corey Holland, Fort Washington MD and Decatur, GA

Siblings Reema Patel and Ravi Patel, Chicago, IL

Couple Sharon "Sevn" Strickland and Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman, Charlotte, NC

Mother/daughter Madison "Maddie" Howton and April Howton, Florence, AL

Sisters Sydney Brasuell and Jenna Brasuell, McKinney, TX

Friends Yuki Burton and Omonivie "Olma" Agboghidi, Oakland, CA

Married couple Agnes Tamburello Molina and George Molina, Middle Village, NY

The Baking It holiday episode will air Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Baking It season 2 drops on Peacock the same day.