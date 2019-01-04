Frankie Muniz Takes Over Scottsdale Olive Oil Shop with Fiancée Paige Price

Frankie Muniz is taking on a new role as a store owner—and no, he’s not playing one on TV.

The former Malcolm in the Middle star, 32, recently purchased an olive oil shop in July with fiancée Paige Price after the previous owner of nine years was looking to sell it.

Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars is a small speciality shop nestled inside the Frontier Shops courtyard in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We were looking for something to do together,” Muniz told the Arizona Republic. “We had been customers at the store before and we just knew we liked the product and we wanted to do something together. Now, it’s become our lives.”

This is the first time Muniz, who co-hosts Dancing with the Stars Juniors, or Price have ever been retail shop owners. However, the two are extremely dedicated to store and are very hands-on with the work, taking on all the major tasks.

“My day this morning started at 6 a.m. getting up to go to Restaurant Depot to get products that we needed. Then I got here early to start filling bottles and to make sure all the shelves were stocked,” Muniz said. “We’re not just ordering product and putting it on the shelf. We bottle everything. We label the bottles. We seal everything. We do all that ourselves here in store. It’s a lot of work, but it’s really rewarding when people come in and rave about the product.”

While Price picks out the inventory, runs the store’s social media and company website, Muniz shared that he is happily working on the payroll—a passion of his.

“I love doing payroll. I love doing anything with the financials. I’m a numbers guy, so this has been like a dream come true for me,” he said.

Outrageous Olive Oils sells premium olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars, supplied by Oakland, California-based Veronica Foods. The shop offers multiple blends of oils, ranging from unique flavors like blood oranges, sweet Persian limes, chipotle and olive wood.

“The whole point of our stores is to get really high-end, good product in the consumers’ hands,” Muniz said.

The oils are produced from olives sourced from all over the world including Italy, Spain, Portugal, California and South Africa, depending on the time of year and season.

More recently the star made headlines for some more unfortunate news when his kitten accidentally flooded his Phoenix brownstone.

He thanked Price for helping him during the difficult time. “Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I’d be lost without her. She’s so strong and exactly what I need,” Muniz wrote in a tweet.

The couple continue to support each other while managing the shop.

“I think in the end, we cancel out each other’s weaknesses,” Price said. “Where Frankie might not be on top of something, I’m on top of it. Or if I’m not on top of something, Frankie always has my back.”