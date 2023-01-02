Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze

"This is a versatile recipe that can be adapted based on what's in your fridge," says the author of First Generation: Recipes From My Taiwanese-American Home

Food blogger Frankie Gaw shares a 35-minute "salty, sweet, umami and bright" salmon recipe from his debut cookbook, First Generation: Recipes From My Taiwanese-American Home.

"I love the sauce in this recipe," says Gaw. "It takes an already flavorful soy sauce and packs it with the brightness of orange, herbaceous thyme and freshly grated ginger."

The sauce and techniques utilized in this recipe can be used for other dishes too.

"This is a versatile recipe that can be adapted based on what's in your fridge," he says. "I used salmon, but try any fish you like or even a completely different protein, like chicken thighs."

Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze

1 (2-lbs.) skin-on Atlantic salmon fillet

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 medium navel orange, halved crosswise

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tsp. grated fresh ginger

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

4 small garlic cloves, smashed

6 thyme sprigs, divided

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced into rings

Flaky salt, lemon wedges, chopped scallions, sesame seeds, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Rub salmon on both sides with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet.

2. Slice one half of the orange into thin rounds; set aside. Squeeze juice from other orange half into a medium bowl; whisk in honey, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

3. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and 4 sprigs of the thyme; cook, stirring constantly, until butter is infused, 1 minute. Add orange slices and onion to pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions have softened slightly and are almost translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in orange juice mixture; cook until combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; remove and discard thyme sprigs.

4. Pour sauce over salmon on baking sheet, arranging orange slices and onions on top of salmon. Remove leaves from the remaining 2 thyme sprigs, and sprinkle over salmon.

5. Roast fish in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 125°, about 12 minutes.

6. Transfer salmon with onions and oranges to a serving plate, and spoon any remaining sauce over the top. Sprinkle with flaky salt and a squeeze of lemon; top with scallions and sesame seeds.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Quick tip! "Make the sauce, and keep it in your fridge to amp up dishes," says Gaw. "I'll sauté leftover vegetables with the glaze or cut up a rotisserie chicken, pour the glaze over it and serve it with white rice."

