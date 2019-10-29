Francis Ford Coppola's Winery Closes As Fire Blazes Through Northern California

As thousands of residents evacuate due to the ravaging Kincade Fire in Northern California, many wineries in the region, including that of director Francis Ford Coppola, have also been affected.

The Sonoma County site, found in Geyserville, announced on Twitter and Facebook Monday that while the winery “remains safe” it will “be closed through at least Wed, Oct. 30th” as the winery still does not have power and the area continues to be under “mandatory evacuation.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company’s automated voicemail message states that the winery, Rustic Restaurant, and Virginia Dare Winery are all closed indefinitely.

“When we are able to reopen the winery, we will update this voice mail, our Facebook and Twitter pages and our website with information. … Our thoughts are with the fire crews, first responders and our Sonoma County friends and neighbors. We hope you are all safe,” the voicemail said.

On Friday, the winery first made the decision to close the area due to “air quality concerns,” after originally sharing that they would be open for the full day.

Due to the #KincadeFire, we will be closed today. The winery is not currently in danger, but we're without power and Geyserville is under evacuation orders. Our thoughts are with our Geyserville friends and neighbors, along with the fire crews working to keep us safe. Thank you. — Francis Ford Coppola Winery 🍷 (@coppolawine) October 24, 2019

Francis Ford Coppola Winery remains safe but will be closed through at least Wed, Oct. 30th. The areas surrounding the winery are still under mandatory evacuation and power remains off. We will continue to update you as we learn more. Thank you, and please stay safe. #KincadeFire — Francis Ford Coppola Winery 🍷 (@coppolawine) October 28, 2019

Later that day, Cory Beck, CEO of The Family Coppola, told Wine Spectator that the winery’s main concern “is to ensure the safety of our grower operations, staff and neighbors affected by the fires.”

According to the Times, the Kincade Fire began late Wednesday night.

On Sunday, California’s governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to rapidly growing wildfires, which include the Kincade Fire north of San Francisco as well as more than a dozen smaller active fires throughout the state, according to The New York Times.

In a tweet, Newsom urged residents to “stay safe, alert, and heed all warnings from local officials,” and shared information about evacuation shelters.

Approx 180,000 people under evacuation order due to #KincadeFire. This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff’s Office can remember. Take care of each other. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 27, 2019

“We’re deploying every resource available as we continue to respond to these fires and unprecedented high-winds,” Newsom said.

The Times reported that more than 180,000 people in the Bay Area have been ordered to evacuate as of Sunday afternoon.

“Approx 180,000 people under an evacuation order due to #KincadeFire,” the sheriff’s office for Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, tweeted on Sunday morning. “This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff’s Office can remember. Take care of each other.”

So far, the flames have destroyed 124 structures, according to The Washington Post, however, no serious injuries have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.