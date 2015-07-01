Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This cake may just appear to be an ordinary red, white and blue dessert on the outside—but its inner workings tell a different story.

Surprise! This Fourth of July Cake Is Stuffed With Doughnut Holes

Dreamt up by Cake My Day! authors Alan Richardson and Karen Tack, this vanilla frosted, red velvet cake was created with Fourth of July in mind. And, oh yeah, the cake is stuffed with doughnut holes—which look like polka dots when you slice into it. (Surprise!)

“This cake says ‘wow’ twice,” Richardson tells PEOPLE.

Make a version for your Fourth of July party with the recipe and step-by-step guide below—or vary the colors and flavors for an surprise dessert any time of the year.

Patriotic Polka-Dot Cake

Makes: 12 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus cooling

Cook time: 55 minutes

1 box (16.25 oz) red velvet cake mix

1 cup buttermilk

3 large eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

16 plain doughnut holes

1 can (16 oz.) vanilla frosting

3 tbsp. each red and blue decorating sugar

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line the bottom of an 8-in. springform pan with parchment paper and spray sides and bottom with vegetable cooking spray. Prepare the cake mix according to the package directions except replacing the water with the buttermilk.

2. (See the step-by-step below) Spread 1/3 of the red batter into the bottom of the prepared pan. Arrange 8 doughnut holes on top of the batter. Spread 1/2 of the remaining batter on top to cover the doughnuts. Add the 8 remaining doughnuts to the pan pressing them between the doughnut holes in the first layer. Top with the remaining batter, making sure to cover the doughnuts, and smooth.

3. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 45 to 55 minutes. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and cool 10 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and cool completely.

4. Place the cooled cake, flat side down, on a serving plate. Cover with the vanilla frosting. While the frosting is still wet, sprinkle with the colored sugars, using a 1½-in. round cookie cutter as a stencil, to make alternating red and blue polka dots all over the cake.

Your 4-Step Guide

1. Spread a layer of batter in the pan, and place several doughnut holes on top.

2. Cover the doughtnut holes with a second layer of batter, avoiding any air pockets.

3. Place a second batch of doughnut holes between the first layer you placed earlier.

4. Cover with a final layer of batter so no doughnut holes are visible. Then bake.

—Grace Gavilanes, additional reporting by Ana Calderone