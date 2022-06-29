Forough Vakili's Berry Trifle with Whipped Mascarpone Cream
This summery, cookout-friendly dish is "simple and comes together fast," says the chef-founder of Le Bon Nosh restaurant in Atlanta. "You can't mess it up. A little more of this or less of that will still make a really tasty dessert"
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This summery, cookout-friendly dish is "simple and comes together fast," says Forough Vakili.
The chef-founder of Le Bon Nosh restaurant in Atlanta describes the flavors as being similar to a "strawberry shortcake" but with the addition of more summer berries.
"You can't mess it up. A little more of this or less of that will still make a really tasty dessert," she adds, "so you can get the kids involved!"
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
"This recipe can be made a day in advance and keeps well in the fridge," says Vakili. Or, she suggests, prepare and chill the whipped cream and mashed berry sauce, and then assemble the trifle a few hours before serving.