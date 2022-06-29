Forough Vakili's Berry Trifle with Whipped Mascarpone Cream

In a glass trifle bowl, layer ⅓ of the cake slices, then ⅓ of the mashed berries and ¼ of the whole berries; top with ⅓ of the whipped-cream mixture. Repeat layers twice, beginning with cake slices and ending with whipped cream mixture. Top with remaining whole berries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to overnight before serving.