Forough Vakili's Berry Trifle with Whipped Mascarpone Cream
This summery, cookout-friendly dish is "simple and comes together fast," says the chef-founder of Le Bon Nosh restaurant in Atlanta. "You can’t mess it up. A little more of this or less of that will still make a really tasty dessert"
Credit: Victor Protasio
This summery, cookout-friendly dish is "simple and comes together fast," says Forough Vakili.
The chef-founder of Le Bon Nosh restaurant in Atlanta describes the flavors as being similar to a "strawberry shortcake" but with the addition of more summer berries.
"You can't mess it up. A little more of this or less of that will still make a really tasty dessert," she adds, "so you can get the kids involved!"
Ingredients
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 1 pint fresh raspberries
- 1 pint fresh blueberries
- 1 (1-lb.) store-bought pound cake
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (16-oz.) container mascarpone cheese
Directions
- Step 1Stir together berries in a large bowl. Transfer 1 cup of berry mixture to a medium bowl; smash berries with a fork until combined.
- Step 2Cut pound cake into ¼-inch slices. Set aside.
- Step 3Beat together cream, sugar and vanilla with an electric hand mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Add mascarpone; beat on medium speed until just blended, about 30 seconds.
- Step 4In a glass trifle bowl, layer ⅓ of the cake slices, then ⅓ of the mashed berries and ¼ of the whole berries; top with ⅓ of the whipped-cream mixture. Repeat layers twice, beginning with cake slices and ending with whipped cream mixture. Top with remaining whole berries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to overnight before serving.
Tips
"This recipe can be made a day in advance and keeps well in the fridge," says Vakili. Or, she suggests, prepare and chill the whipped cream and mashed berry sauce, and then assemble the trifle a few hours before serving.