Former 'Great British Baking Show' Host Sandi Toksvig Cancels New Zealand Tour Due to Illness

Per a statement on her Twitter, Sandi Toksvig has been hospitalized in Australia for bronchial pneumonia

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on December 5, 2022 09:11 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Sandi Toksvig poses for a portrait at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2020 at the Royal College Of Physicians on January 13, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sandi Toksvig's has canceled the remaining dates of her comedy tour.

The former Great British Baking Show host, 64, embarked on a nine-city tour across Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 12 and had just completed her shows in Australia before the cancellation.

According to a statement on Twitter from her team, Toksvig was admitted to an Australian hospital with bronchial pneumonia and is unable to travel nor perform.

"Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough," the statement added.

A previous audience member commented on the Twitter post, writing that Toksvig expressed during her show on Nov. 28 that she "wasn't 100%" but that audiences "wouldn't have known it."

Representatives for Toksvig did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to her website, the tour was "an evening of comedy and curiosities" during which Toksvig shares "little known facts and tell tall tales alongside some really silly jokes."

Prior to embarking on the tour, Toksvig expressed through a statement on her website that she was excited to perform for her Australian fans.

"I am thrilled to finally come down to Australia and New Zealand to perform my new show for my fans down under. It has been a perilous time for live performance, but I am thrilled to be back on the boards. And leaving our winter for an Australian summer is a bonus, I can't wait," the statement read.

Toksvig left the Great British Baking Show (known as The Great British Bake Off in England) in January 2020 after expressing an interest in pursuing other projects.

"When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work," Toksvig said — joking, "As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all consuming show."

"Spending time with Prue, Paul, and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life," Toksvig continued. "These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television."

Apart from the Sandi Toksvig Live! Tour, Toksvig was most recently seen on the Dec 2. edition of the British game show Quite Interesting.

