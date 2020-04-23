Forget Whipped Coffee, Whipped Strawberry Milk Is the New Pretty Pink Alternative 

Image zoom Courtesy sweetportfolio/Instagram

Want to get in on the whipped coffee trend but not a caffeine drinker? You have plenty of options.

Dalgona coffee, as its formally called, has completely taken the internet by storm in the past few weeks. The South Korean drink is made from just three ingredients: instant coffee, sugar, and water. But what if you don’t have (or don’t like) instant coffee? Well the trend has inspired people to try their hand at whipping other foods.

Whipped strawberry milk is the latest frothy drink to to cause a commotion among the masses. Instagram Influencer Valentina Mussi, @sweetportfolio, shared this whipped-coffee alternative that only requires two ingredients — and the end result is nothing short of magical. She uses 1 tablespoon of strawberry Nesquik powder and 1/4 cup heavy cream, then whisks it into fluffy goodness before serving it over iced milk.

Strawberry milk not your thing? No worries, there are other fun options to satisfy all your whipped beverage dreams. Mussi has been experimenting with multiple ingredients and also made a sweet frothy iced cocoa. Whisk together 1/2 teaspoon cocoa, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream to create a drink that rivals Starbucks’ Frappuccinos.

Powders aren’t the only whippable foods, though. By mixing together a spoonful of Nutella with 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream you’ll have whipped Nutella milk, which sounds like the best dessert to end (or start) the day with — there are no rules in quarantine.