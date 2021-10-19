Foodgod Samples Over-the-Top Dishes on New Show with Guests Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More

Foodgod is taking his talents to the small screen.

Jonathan Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod, has been a longtime foodie and fan of extravagant cuisine. With his new discovery+ show, appropriately titled Foodgod, he will reach an audience beyond his 11 million social media followers as he travels to lively cities and dines with his famous friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The four-episode series premieres on Sunday, Nov. 14 on discovery+ — and PEOPLE has a first look at the trailer.

"If you've seen me on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you know I love getting the word out on the newest restaurants and the coolest foods," he says in the clip. "I go all over the world and I literally eat out 365 days a year."

Each episode will showcase over-the-top food such as massive cotton candy unicorns, "stained glass" sushi and fried chicken served in a cage — plus every meal is paired with a celebrity pal.

FoodGod Credit: Discovery+

Kris Jenner is executive producer of his mini-series, and also appears on an episode. "You just made my whole day," Jenner says before they dig into a delicious-looking sundae.

In October 2019, Cheban legally changed his name to Foodgod to align with his foodie social media account, according to documents obtained by TMZ.