Foodgod Samples Over-the-Top Dishes on New Show with Guests Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More
Foodgod premieres on Sunday, Nov. 14 on discovery+
Foodgod is taking his talents to the small screen.
Jonathan Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod, has been a longtime foodie and fan of extravagant cuisine. With his new discovery+ show, appropriately titled Foodgod, he will reach an audience beyond his 11 million social media followers as he travels to lively cities and dines with his famous friends.
The four-episode series premieres on Sunday, Nov. 14 on discovery+ — and PEOPLE has a first look at the trailer.
"If you've seen me on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you know I love getting the word out on the newest restaurants and the coolest foods," he says in the clip. "I go all over the world and I literally eat out 365 days a year."
Each episode will showcase over-the-top food such as massive cotton candy unicorns, "stained glass" sushi and fried chicken served in a cage — plus every meal is paired with a celebrity pal.
Kris Jenner is executive producer of his mini-series, and also appears on an episode. "You just made my whole day," Jenner says before they dig into a delicious-looking sundae.
Foodgod traveled to Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Miami for filming. In one episode, he delivers a giant cotton candy treat to Kim Kardashian West before meeting up with Jenner. More guests include Fat Joe, Savannah Lee Smith, Taylor Dayne, Romero Britto and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.
In October 2019, Cheban legally changed his name to Foodgod to align with his foodie social media account, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
The full season of Foodgod drops on Sunday, Nov. 14 on discovery+.
