Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Announces Star-Studded Line Up for In-Person Food Festival

The September event will include live cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, Carla Hall and Kwame Onwuachi

The Food & Wine Classic is heading back to Aspen!

After the annual event went virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the magazine, which is published under Meredith Corporation (PEOPLE's parent company), announced that the festival will return in person this September.

The 38th annual event will take place Sept. 10-12 and feature an array of culinary professionals including Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Kristen Kish, the Top Chef season 18 winner and more.

This year's Classic will include cooking demonstrations, wine pairings and special dining experiences at local restaurants. The signature Grand Tasting Pavilion in Wagner Park in the center of Aspen will also offer tastings from winemakers, distilleries and more from around the globe.

"For our team, this year's event takes on a new meaning and a new appreciation in light of the past year, and I'm grateful to the many talented chefs and experts who are joining us to create a world-class experience," said Food & Wine's editor in chief, Hunter Lewis, in a press release. "We also thank the City of Aspen for its hospitality and continued partnership and look forward to celebrating and connecting with our culinary community."

Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Credit: Courtesy Food & Wine

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger.

According to the press release, the Classic will offer a "more intimate setting compared to prior years" to better maintain social distancing and safety protocols.

The Classic will also include virtual and digital extensions, which will be announced soon.

The event typically takes place in June but was moved to September as officials are "keeping safety top of mind." Next year, the Classic in Aspen will return on June 19-22, 2022.