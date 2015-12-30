6 Food Trends We're Excited to See More of in 2016 (Plus 3 We'd Like to Die)

The end of the year brings with it weight gain, near-constant inebriation and the impulse to reflect on the year past, while also offering the opportunity to look ahead towards the New Year … and fantasize about its outcome.

But first, let’s look back. If we had to characterize the state of food in 2015, we would need just word: extreme. The foods that got our attention — from the deep-fried Big Mac to powdered alcohol — had to be extreme enough to be shared on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, wherever. The mass use of social media has irrevocably shaped the look, taste and philosophy of the food we eat. We now ask ourselves things like: Is this dish symmetrical enough, indulgent enough, deep-fried enough to share on Instagram with three praise-hand emoji? Or should we only do two? Or how about a thumbs-up, a heart-eye face and an 100?

Social media isn’t going anywhere, and we hope the following five trends continue a) changing the game and b) blowing up our Insta feeds, the place where trends live and die.

1. Low-brow chic

Inexpensive, mass-produced items like Spam and Fritos have begun popping up in high-end restaurants with increasing frequency — and they should continue to get the respect they’ve always deserved.

2. Seaweed-as-kale

Seaweed is the new sexy superfood. Not only is it nutrient-rich, but eating it saves the earth. (We’re not playing.)

3. Trash foods

Speaking of food that saves the earth, we hope to see far more eateries following in Dan Barber’s lead to serve oft-discarded foods — carrot tops, stale bread, “undesirable” parts of the fish — and make them delicious. (Otherwise known as garbage-to-plate dining.)

4. The breakfast sandwich renaissance

While for years the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich remained the hidden treasure of corner delis, there are now entire restaurants devoted to egg sandwiches! With the launch of McDonald’s all-day breakfast, we predict and pray that egg sammies continue to thrive in the New Year. Eggs can — and should — be served at all hours of the day. To be quite honest, the notion of breakfast is limiting. Why not have the whole day be just one continuous meal?

5. Fermenting

Fermenting no longer belongs to just kimchi and sauerkraut: All foods, not just cabbage, deserve that tangy, bitter, salty flavor that the process lends.

6. Bison (and other lean, niche red meats)

Where’s the beef? In the trashcan! (Just playing, we would never throw out beef.) Formerly cast-aside as gamey, the tasty and super-lean protein is only just beginning to find mainstream acceptance in restaurants and refrigerators across the country.

Of course, there are plenty of food trends we hope die peaceful deaths, including:

PS-madness got out of hand this year. Maybe in 2016 we can do pecan pie, or salted caramel, or carrot cake flavors? A carrot cake latte doesn’t sound so awful, guys.

2. Desserts flavored like other desserts (à la red velvet-flavored Oreos)

We need to stop this trend only for the sake of our poor, poor bodies, which can no longer handle the strain of doubly decadent desserts.

3. Paleo everything