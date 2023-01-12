Food TikTok Star Taylor 'Waffler69' Dead at 33

TikTok star Waffler69, who was known for sampling unusual foods and beverages on the social media platform, has died. He was 33.

The Louisiana-based viral star, whose real name was Taylor, suffered a "presumed heart attack" Wednesday night, according to his brother Clayton.

Clayton posted a TikTok on his own account early Thursday morning, explaining that Taylor had died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

"This is still pretty new, I don't know what's gonna be happening in the near future," Clayton said. "But I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know. Please keep his legacy alive."

"Watch his content that he does have out," he added. "Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."

TikTok

Taylor documented himself enthusiastically trying everything from canned beef tripe to fried grasshoppers. It won him 1.7 million followers on TikTok, plus additional fans on Instagram and YouTube. He had been making videos for 16 years.

The last food stunt he posted before his death included him dunking a giant-sized Froot Loop into a bowl of milk.

His followers shared tributes in the comments of his most recent videos. "I always loved watching you. You spread so much happiness and much laughter to all," one fan noted.

The family has posted a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.