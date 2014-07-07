The Monday after a long weekend, especially one with so much good food, always makes for a rough re-entry into the real world. You know what will make it better? More good food.

Food News You Can't Miss: The Best Ice Cream Recipe, Obama's Favorite Pie and More

Maybe you can’t be cooking right now, but you can be reading about the perfect ice cream, boozy slushies and klutz-proof wine glasses: Yes, we’re taking a page from John Oliver‘s book and sharing the best (food) reads of the week before.

1. The only ice cream recipe you’ll ever need: Melissa Clark of The New York Times has developed the perfect ice cream base. And if that weren’t enough, she’s also given you a chart with step-by-step instructions for creating your own signature flavors.

2. Grilled guacamole: Yes, we knew you could grill avocados, but grilling all the ingredients for guacamole might just be the best idea we’ve heard of in a long time. Check out the video from Yahoo! Food to learn how to make it.

3. Gin & tonic slushies: You read that correctly — gin and tonic slushies. This might be our favorite new take on one of our favorite summer cocktails. You can make it with or without an ice cream maker.

4. The pie so good the President called it ‘crack’: No worries, the First Lady quickly corrected President Obama, but based on this recipe (and all the butter), we can see why this nectarine pie gets high praise around the White House.

5. Klutz-proof wine glasses: Al fresco dining just got a lot easier. These colorful wine glasses are made by a company known for their slip-proof glass baby bottles, so it makes sense that their wine glasses would be just as well designed. Plus, the colors do away with the need for silly wine charms.

6. Cherrybombe #3: One of our favorite foodie mags just released their third issue. We’re seriously loving cover girl Ruth Reichl, and can’t wait to get our hands on a copy.