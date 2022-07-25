Food Network's Molly Yeh Launches First Kitchen Line Full of Colorful, Kid-Friendly Items

Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yeh is exclusively available at Macy's

Molly Yeh is launching her first-ever kitchenware line that features her signature colorful style.

On Monday, the Food Network star, 33, revealed that her line, Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yeh, is available exclusively at Macy's.

Ranging from $9 to $129, the collection includes everything from pots and pans to cutlery and food storage. And there are plenty of playful pieces to choose from.

The line offers a score of kid-friendly items, including colorful spatulas stamped with bunny, chicken and a carrot designs, along with suction plates with fun shapes like tractors and sheep.

One of the line's most adorable products is the parent and me apron set that includes a dark-based floral design for adults and a bright, color-splashed apron for kids.

Along with the several bakeware pieces, Yeh's line has several functional yet stylish cookware options, including a pink cast iron braiser, white saucepans and pots, and wooden mixing utensils.

"I find such joy working in my kitchen and wanted to design a product line that can spark that same feeling in others. We selected tried and true tools that I use every day and incorporated bright, cheerful colors to create a line that is both accessible and beautiful," Yeh said in a statement.

Inspired by Yeh's vibrant personality and colorful recipes, which more often than not include sprinkles, the Macy's collection infuses an element of fun in every piece. To take drab food containers up a notch, Yeh's rectangular glass storage bins are splashed with vegetable prints and have lids in red, blue, and yellow.

"My design aesthetic brings together my family roots and my life on the farm as seen on Girl Meets Farm, and I am so excited to see what families cook up with these tools," Yeh added.

Along with the Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yeh line, the celebrity chef has several exciting projects on the horizon, including the release of her new cookbook, Home Is Where The Eggs Are, on September 27 and her first restaurant concept, Bernie's, set to open this fall.

The restaurant shares a name with her daughter Bernie, 2, who was named after her husband Nick Hagen's great-great-grandpa Bernt and Yeh's great-grandpa Bernard. (Yeh and Hagen are also parents to daughter Ira, 5 months.)

The new eatery will be in a "beautiful historic space" in her hometown along the Minnesota-North Dakota border, Yeh announced in an Instagram post in June.

"Surprise, we're opening a restaurant!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳," she wrote in a post featuring videos and photos of the soon-to-be restaurant. "Last year we took over a beautiful historic space on the banks of the red river, where we plan to celebrate the cuisine of East Grand Forks."

She also shared a taste of what the cuisine will be like.