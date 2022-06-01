Food Network's Molly Yeh Is Opening a Minnesota Restaurant in a 'Historic Space' — See Inside

Molly Yeh is adding yet another accomplishment to her resume — restaurant owner!

The Food Network star, 32, shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that her first eatery will be in a "beautiful historic space" in her hometown along the Minnesota-North Dakota border.

"surprise, we're opening a restaurant!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳," Yeh wrote in a post featuring videos and photos of the soon-to-be restaurant. "last year we took over a beautiful historic space on the banks of the red river, where we plan to celebrate the cuisine of east grand forks."

"midwest traditions, scandinavian flavors, local ingredients, and REALLY GOOD BREAD will come together under one roof for a magical delicious cozy wonderland called BERNIE'S!" she continued of the spot opening in fall 2022.

The restaurant shares a name with her daughter Bernie, 2, who was named after her husband Nick Hagen's great-great-grandpa Bernt and Yeh's great-grandpa Bernard.

Yeh's fans are encouraged to follow the restaurant's new Instagram page @berniesegf as they "develop the menu, hire staff, honor the ghosts of this historic space, and create new stories of our own. ❤️"

In the beginning of the montage, Yeh is seen with Hagen and Bernie in the under-construction space. (Yeh and Hagen are also parents to daughter Ira, 3 months.)

Yeh shared behind-the-scenes footage of the restaurant's journey including clips of a chef in the kitchen throwing some food together as well as shots of the exterior of the historic space in Minnesota.

Left: Molly Yeh, new restaurant | Credit: molly yeh/instagram Center: Bernie's Restaurant | Credit: molly yeh/instagram Right: Bernie's Restaurant | Credit: molly yeh/instagram

The my name is yeh food blogger welcomed Ira on Sunday, Feb. 20, a rep for Yeh confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.