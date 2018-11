“I think the biggest thing you can do, for any dinner, is to plan it really well,” the Barefoot Contessa star shares. “Because we end up going, ‘Oh, I love this. And my mother used to make this,’ and you forget that you actually just have one or two ovens.”

To resolve this, Garten believes balance is key. She “makes a few things in advance to reheat while the roast or turkey is resting. Or, I make some things that are on top of the stove, some things that are in the stove and some things that are served at room temperature. You don’t want to end up at the last minute with four different dishes that have to cook at four different temperatures.”