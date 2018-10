The cookbook author, restaurateur and host of several Food Network shows opened up in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, describing her relationship with her boyfriend of 2½ years, Shane Farley. “After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad [Todd Thompson] for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married,” she says. “Once I got settled, [Shane and I] reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

De Laurentiis, 47, also gushed about about life with her 9-year-old daughter Jade, who she shares with her ex-husband, designer Todd Thompson. “I got lucky because Jade loves to be in the kitchen and she enjoys just being around all of the action,” she says. “She’s really getting into it. I don’t know how long it’s going to last, but I’ll take it for as long as it lasts.”