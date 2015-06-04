Food Network Star is back for season 11 — and it’s already bringing some serious heat.



The show, which has launched the TV careers of culinary greats like Melissa d’Arabian and Guy Fieri (who just joined Instagram with a #TBT photo from the day he won!) features 12 aspiring food stars as they compete to become the network’s next new face.

In the season premiere, the contestants arrive in Los Angeles, where their first task is to produce a 30-second introductory video and make a signature dish for a food festival the next day. Twenty-four hours later, judges and mentors Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis — along with Food Network executives Susie Fogelson and Bob Tuschman and PEOPLE Deputy Editor J.D. Heyman — watch the contestants’ videos and sample their dishes.

For a special sneak peek of the episode, watch the video below:

So, who will be sent home? “Who has the chops to be the next Food Network Star?” says Flay says in the clip.

There’s only one way to find out! Follow the fun the when the show premieres Sunday, June 7 (9 p.m. ET/PT) on the Food Network.