PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle Surprises Contestants with a New Challenge on Food Network Star

The tables are turning on Sunday’s episode of Food Network Star.

In an exclusive clip of the upcoming show, Bobby Flay tells the eight remaining contestants that they will be the ones in the judging chairs while he and Giada De Laurentiis create their own dishes for critiquing.

“Judging their food? I’m intimidated just watching them cook,” says Palak.

De Laurentiis then announces a second twist in the challenge.

“Since we’re going to be busy cooking, we need someone to keep you all on your toes, so please welcome someone who knows a thing or two about rising stars, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE magazine Jess Cagle,” she says.

The contestants look even more shocked as they see Cagle walk in: “Jess Cagle. Wow, you’re bringing the fire power,” Manny says. “He knows people!”

Cagle explains to the group what it will take for them to stand out in this unique competition.

“When Giada and Bobby are cooking, you’ll be proving how good you are at keeping me and the viewer informed,” he says. “You’re going to have to let us know what you really liked and what you really don’t like about these dishes.”

The bottom two on each panel will then compete in a sudden death cookout and the two finalists who don’t make the cut will be sent home.

Food Network legends like Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli and Molly Yeh will also make guest appearances throughout the season.

Food Network Star airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.