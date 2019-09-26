Food Network Launching Streaming Service with Live Classes from Ina Garten, Bobby Flay & More

Image zoom Ina Garten Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire/Getty

There’s a new streaming service on the way — and your tastebuds aren’t ready!

Discovery has announced the launch of the first-ever live interactive cooking platform, Food Network Kitchen, which will be coming to a screen near you as early as October.

While viewers have long looked to celebrity chefs for help learning (and mastering) tasty recipes during their shows, this new streaming service will feature live, two-way interactive classes.

Although an exact schedule has yet to be announced, among the talented chefs who will be sharing their tips and expertise are Ina Garten, Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Guy Fieri and Ree Drummond, according to a press release.

In addition to 25 new live cooking classes every week, Food Network Kitchen will have a library of 800 on-demand classes as well as 5 daily cooking classes added each weekend.

Users will also have access to thousands of additional instructional videos as well as a curated selection of commercial-free Food Network shows, including Barefoot Contessa, The Pioneer Woman and Good Eats.

Thanks to a collaboration with Amazon, starting in late October, Food Network Kitchen will be available through Amazon devices. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will also provide users with hands-free navigation, which can come in handy when your hands are covered in ingredients.

The streaming service will also be available across IOS and Android mobile devices, and will roll out across additional platforms and devices next year.

It will allow subscribers to order ingredients from online-grocery services.

“Food Network Kitchen brings the top chefs in the world directly to consumers’ kitchens through first-of-its-kind live interactive cooking classes, seamless e-commerce transactions, and the richest culinary media ecosystem in the world,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO, Discovery, Inc, in a statement. “We are re-imagining the direct-to-consumer experience as not just another entertainment service but as the ‘Peloton of Food’ accessible to everybody.”

The bevy of new content does come with a cost, though. Subscriptions will cost $6.99 per month or $59.99 for a year. Additionally, if you sign up at launch, you’ll be eligible to receive an initial free trial period of three months as well as a discounted rate of $47.99 for a year.

Users do have the option to sign-up for free access to the streaming platform, but will only allow them to access a limited selection of content.