Watch Food Network Chefs Perform a Surprise Flash Mob at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival

The fun dance took place during Alex Guarnaschelli’s tribute dinner

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on February 28, 2023 04:07 PM

Food Network chefs took their talents out of the kitchen and onto the dance floor!

On Saturday, during Alex Guarnaschelli's tribute dinner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, several celebrity chefs provided the night's entertainment with a flash mob orchestrated by Antonia Lofaso.

The Guy's Ultimate Game Night co-host sent video instructions to the chefs to learn ahead of the big performance, which is above. Guarnaschelli was in on the secret — she jumped right in and joined the fun moves — but it was a surprise to all other guests at the dinner.

The cooks-turned-dancers, who grooved along to LL Cool J's "Headsprung," included Jeff Mauro, Marcus Samuelsson, Jet Tila, Marc Murphy, Tiffani Faison, Aarti Sequeira, Giada De Laurentiis, Amanda Freitag and Damaris Phillips, among others.

Food Network Chefs Do a Surprise Flash Mob at South Beach Food Festival
World Red Eye

The vibrant surprise was a first for the tribute dinners, which have also been in honor Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, and De Laurentiis in the past.

During Guarnaschelli's dinner at the Loews Miami Beach, her chef friends cooked the multi-course meal, and Flay served as the master of ceremonies. Guarnaschelli's daughter, Ava Clark, also eloquently spoke about her famous mom's illustrious career in the food industry.

Food Network Chefs Do a Surprise Flash Mob at South Beach Food Festival
World Red Eye

"We gather here tonight to celebrate who people see as Alex, who I really just see as mom. I've always been proud of my mom because deep down I know that my mom is such a dedicated person to everything she does, whether it's shucking a hundred oysters or writing an essay on the French Revolution," she said.

The 15-year-old then expressed her "wish" that her grandparents, specifically Guarnaschelli's mother, Maria — a cookbook author who died in 2021 — could be at the event.

"She was a really tough person to please," Clark said of her grandmother. "It's not because she was stubborn or not open to new ideas, but it was because she just had this incredible ability to discern. It showed both publicly and privately. She was a big New York Times reader, a big book editor. I mean, she was just incredible."

Food Network Chefs Do a Surprise Flash Mob at South Beach Food Festival
World Red Eye

Ava continued: "And if she was here right now, I feel like she'd say something like, to my mom, specifically, 'Your father and I never understood why you became a chef. Why would you stand in a room with so many onions, anyway? But we did understand why you became such a success and because you worked hard for it. We even think that one day you might be a great chef. And by the way, we watched Chopped tonight, so come over for dinner so we can discuss your attitude."

To close out her touching tribute to her mother, Clark spoke about wisdom she's gleaned from Guarnaschelli and her grandmother.

"They're the people in this world who taught me about perception and how passion is not only what you owe to your chosen career, but to your life," she said. "And I know my mom is probably in tears right now, but as my grandfather used to say, 'The world will seem a whole lot clearer after dinner.'"

Guarnaschelli first appeared on the Food Network in 2006 while competing on Food Network Challenge. Since then, she's been featured as a starred on several shows, including Chopped, The Kitchen, and Alex vs America. Her newest project, Ciao House, will premiere in April.

