Ina Garten's Got a New Show Coming with All Sorts of Celebrity Guests: 'A Dream Come True'

Ina Garten is opening up her East Hampton home to a slew of celebrity guests in her latest food series.

The acclaimed chef, Barefoot Contessa star, and best-selling cookbook author will lead Be My Guest with Ina Garten — a new multi-platform series for Discovery Inc., the company announced on Thursday.

Premiering this March, the series will take on three different formats: an hour-long extended cut available to stream on Discovery+; a half-hour, food-centric version airing Saturdays (at 12 p.m. ET) on Food Network; and a companion podcast, premiering across all audio platforms each Saturday.

All versions will feature Garten inviting her famous friends into her Hamptons abode for what the network describes as, "a day of conversation, connection, food, and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots."

"This show is a dream come true for me," Garten said in a statement. "I've invited old friends and some new ones for great conversations, a little cooking, and a personal tour of East Hampton."

Season 1 will feature Emmy winning actress Julianna Margulies (ER, The Good Wife); broadcaster Willie Geist (Sunday Today, Morning Joe), James Beard Award-nominated chef Erin French (The Lost Kitchen), and Hollywood power couple Rob Marshall and John DeLuca.

Though it's yet to premiere, the show has already been picked up for two additional seasons, both scheduled to start production later this year. That means even more famous faces will be appearing down the line (fingers crossed for Garten superfans Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner).

"Without question, one of the most frequent inquiries I receive is, 'Can you help me get an invitation to Ina's for lunch?' " Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc., said in a statement. "Be My Guest is just that, an invitation from Ina to our audience to join her and some of her favorite people as they share personal stories over cocktails and cooking favorite recipes."

The show's official press release offers more insight into the first, four-episode season, showing that it won't just be Garten behind the stove. Marguiles, French, Geist, Marshall and DeLuca will all make their favorite recipes for Garten, cooking up delicious options like halibut with herb butter, meatloaf, salmon burgers, and more while they discuss "life, love, and career."

Oh, and Garten's longtime husband Jeffery will be making appearances, too.

"This is going to be really fun!" Garten said.