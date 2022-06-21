The new series premieres Thursday, June 30th at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network and will also stream on Discovery+

First Look: Me or the Menu Is All About the Challenges Couples Face As Restaurant Partners

The latest series to premiere on Food Network and Discovery+ is a not-so-typical food show.

From the same producers of hit 90 Day Fiancé, Me or the Menu presents a relationship docu-series that follows four couples as they navigate the restaurant industry.

Each pair is faced with different challenges as they journey through various checkpoints in the restaurant industry; some just opened new eateries, while other couples are struggling to make it to opening day.

The cut-throat nature of the restaurant world is sure to test not only the businesses, but also the couples' relationships.

In the exclusive trailer above, tensions run high as mishaps, big and small, cause conflict amid stressful working days.

"Just because we're in a relationship does not mean I won't fire you," one cast member shouted at her partner during the fiery trailer.

From the sneak peek, viewers can already see that working with a significant other is difficult, but climbing the ranks in the food industry elevates the pressure.

James, owner of Bocadillo Market with his wife at the restaurant, as seen on Me Or The Menu, Season 1. Credit: Food Network / Discovery

The teaser also shares a look into what quarrels arise during day-to-day tasks. In the clip, one Me or the Menu star makes a pivotal mistake when he forgets to properly store cheese.

"You forgot to plug in the cooler last night?" his spouse shouts from a food truck, leaving the audience wondering about the state of the dairy products and the couple's relationship.

"I can see now why people always say you should never work with your spouse," the cast member says after his cooler mistake.

During the preview, couples walk out on each other as shouts of "I'm not going to do this" and "You can't just leave me like this" ring throughout the video.

The trailer poses a question central to the new series: "The perfect pairing or a recipe for disaster?"

From maintaining a restaurant dream to nurturing a healthy relationship, the upcoming show promises plenty of drama packed into the restaurateurs' daily woes and disagreements.