Angela Davis, a popular food blogger known as the Kitchenista, says she’s located her missing teenager.

On Wednesday, Angela let her followers on social media know that her 16-year-old son Jaden Davis has been found, safe and sound, after she first asked fans for help locating him earlier in the week.

“Prayers answered. Thank you so much to everybody who cared enough to help my family over the last few days. He is safe, and we are working on next steps to get him the help he needs. ❤️🙏🏾,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

With the announcement, Davis wrote that she is working with her family and authorities to get Jaden home to Virginia. She also asked people to take down any missing posters following the “ordeal.”

Angela echoed the news on Twitter, writing that the breakthrough happened after Jaden contacted his grandfather.

“Jaden reached out to my dad! He’s safe. We don’t know where he is yet, but seems to be local. Working with my family/authorities to figure out next steps. Thank you so much to everybody who helped get us some info,” she tweeted.

Prior to the discovery, Angela wrote on Twitter that she hadn’t seen Jaden for five days, and that she was “praying for his safety.”

“I’m sad for whatever J is going through right now,” she tweeted. “… He never wanted me to post him here and now his face is all over the news. I feel horrible, but have to do anything in my power to find him.”

On Tuesday, Angela shared that “nothing prepares you for this” as she continued the search for her child, who had last been seen on Saturday morning in Detroit.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Detroit Police Department said its team is “as always … concerned when our children are missing.” The police posting said he disappeared after a “verbal dispute” with his mother.

He was last seen walking away on foot, wearing a blue hoodie and black pants and a black backpack.

Representatives from the Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Tuesday morning, Angela tweeted that she felt “helpless” in the “overwhelming” situation: “This is a nightmare I wouldn’t wish on any parent… just want my kid home.”