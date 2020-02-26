Food Blogger Angela 'The Kitchenista' Davis Asks Fans for Help After Her Son Goes Missing

Image zoom Jaden Davis, Angela Davis The Kitchenista/Twitter

Popular food blogger Angela “The Kitchenista” Davis is pleading for the public’s assistance in helping to locate her missing 16-year-old son.

On Monday, Angela shared a missing persons flyer of her teenage son Jaden Davis, revealing that he disappeared over the weekend and hasn’t been seen since.

“Urgent ask… Never thought I’d need to do this, but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating. Jaden was last seen on Sat/22 in the Greenacres neighborhood,” Angela tweeted alongside the flyer, which reveals Jaden is 5’9″, weighs 175 lbs and has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm as well as a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm.

In an additional tweet about her son’s disappearance, Angela wrote, “He attends Jalen Rose Leadership Academy.”

Angela shared that while she didn’t want to resort to social media, she felt she had no other choice.

“I feel so helpless right now,” Angela tweeted. “Didn’t want to resort to this on social. It’s overwhelming. This is a nightmare I wouldn’t wish on any parent… just want my kid home.”

Making Jaden’s disappearance all the more harrowing, Angela shared that they are new to the Detroit area and that she is worried about her son’s “mental health.”

“Please continue to do whatever you can,” Angela told her followers. “No need to ask, get the flier out wherever you can think to send it. I’m working with the Missing Child Org, but there is a lot of confusion at the police dept. about what they actually did so far.”

“We are new to the city and this is the most unimaginable thing. Jaden was last seen in Detroit since Sat morning, there is no activity on his social and he did not have his phone. I have reason to be concerned about his mental health,” Angela continued.

Angela further expressed her frustration, writing, “Nothing prepares you for this.”

“Detroit Police have not been helpful. This is so frustrating,” Angela wrote.

Also on Monday, the Detroit Police Department issued a statement on Jaden’s disappearance on Facebook.

“As always, we are concerned when our children are missing,” DPD wrote. “We need your help in locating Jaden Davis and returning him to his family.”

In the statement, DPD stated that Jaden was last seen at around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and that he left the “20200 block of Stratford Rd” following a “verbal dispute” with his mother.

He was last seen walking away on foot, wearing a blue hoodie and black pants and a black backpack.

DPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment further.

Anyone with information on Jaden’s whereabouts should call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.