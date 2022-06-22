PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year

Our testers ate, drank and cooked nearly 1,300 different products to find the most delicious new foods in the grocery store 

 

By Sonal Dutt and Sabrina Weiss June 22, 2022 12:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.

PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

With more than 150 testers from 32 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, our discerning group ate, drank, cooked and rated all the new supermarket products to find the best of the best. The result: PEOPLE's third annual list of foods truly worthy of adding to your grocery cart—virtual or in-person! 

WINNER: BEST BREAD

Credit: courtesy

Dave's Killer Bread Epic Everything Organic Breakfast Bread

Studded with garlic, onion, sea salt and sesame seeds, the hearty loaf "is even better than an everything bagel!" raved a tester. The bread also packs 9 grams of whole grains per serving.

Buy it! $6.50, daveskillerbread.com

WINNER: BEST OATMEAL

Credit: courtesy

Mush Vanilla Almond Crunch Ready to Eat Oats

Don't be fooled by its name: "The texture is just right— not too mushy or dry," a tester said of the overnight oats with dates, nuts, vanilla and a hint of sea salt. It "taste like a snickerdoodle," said a staffer. 

Buy it! $2.50, target.com

WINNER: BEST CHOCOLATE CEREAL

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles

"I finished the box in two days!" an enthusiastic tester said of the crispy chocolate rice cereal studded with mini cocoa-flavored meringues. 

Buy it! $4, postpebblescereal.com

WINNER: BEST WAFFLE

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Eggo Grab & Go Liége-Style Waffles Buttery Maple

Inspired by the popular Belgian street food, the individually wrapped brioche waffles have pearl sugar mixed throughout the dough, so they don't need syrup. 

Buy it! $6, target.com

WINNER: BEST CEREAL

Credit: courtesy

Strawberry Banana Cheerios

The real strawberry and banana puree give the classic O cereal a bright pop of flavor. "It's sweet without tasting sugary," said a tester. "My picky kindergartner is mad for them."

Buy it! $5, walmart.com

WINNER: FRENCH TOAST

Credit: courtesy

Belgian Boys Brioche French Toast

Simply pop it in the toaster! The fluffy brioche slices are presoaked, baked and flash-frozen so "they look and taste homemade," said one staffer. 

Buy it! $5, target.com

WINNER: COLA

Credit: courtesy

Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha

Testers praised the "instant pick-me-up!" Infused with coffee and a hint of chocolate, the soda has 69 milligrams of caffeine (that's double the caffeine of regular Coke!) with all the Coca-Cola flavor.

Buy it! $2.50, coca-cola.com

WINNER: FLAVORED WATER

Credit: courtesy

LaCroix Cherry Blossom

"It's like spring in a can," said a staffer, who gave the bubbly seltzer high marks for its fruity, "lightly floral" notes. "It's exactly what you want at a backyard barbecue."

Buy it! $4, target.com

WINNER: TEA

Credit: Jen Causey

Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Subtly Sweet Peach Tea

Made with real tea leaves and only 5 grams of sugar per serving, this refreshing, peach-flavored brew still hit the sweet spot with testers.

Buy it! $2 for 1 and $24 for 12-pack, walmart.com

WINNER: JUICE

Credit: courtesy

Naked Orange Vanilla Créme

The creamy blend of almond milk, fruit puree and vanilla "reminds me of an orange Creamsicle from my youth," said one nostalgic tester.

Buy it! $3, kroger.com

WINNER: COFFEE

Credit: courtesy

La Colombe Coffee Nitro Extra Bold Cold Brew

Praise poured in for the "super smooth coffee without any bitterness." With its slightly foamy top and deep coffee flavor, one tester proclaimed it "the best cold brew I've ever tasted. Ever!"

Buy it! $3 for 1 and $25 for 12-pack, lacolombe.com

WINNER: CREAM CHEESE

Credit: Jen Causey

Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese Garlic & Herb

 "Light, fluffy and spreadable," the garlic- and parsley-flecked dip is ideal for slathering on bagels, crackers and crudités—even right out of the fridge.

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

WINNER: CHEDDAR CHEESE

Credit: courtesy

Sartori Old World Cheddar

Testers young and old gave it high ratings for "its sharp, buttery taste" and creamy texture. "It melts like a dream," said one staffer about the Wisconsin-made and European-inspired cheese.

Buy it! $7, sartoricheese.com

WINNER: FLAVORED CHEESE

Credit: courtesy

Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs

Studded with dried onions, parsley and chives, the "creamy, soft" cheese is "simply delicious in every way."

Buy it! $7, kroger.com

WINNER: YOGURT

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Oui Creamy Mocha & Chocolate Yogurt

With flecks of espresso powder and chocolate shavings, it received perfect scores from staffers: "It's like a luxurious tiramisu in a jar!"

Buy it! $1.50, ouibyyoplait.com

WINNER: ICE CREAM BAR

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Magnum Ice Cream Almond Duet Bars 

Fully-dunked in milk chocolate and chopped nuts and then half-dipped in dark chocolate, the almond ice cream pop with brown sugar almond butter swirls is the ultimate cravings buster.

Buy it! $4.50, magnumicecream.com

WINNER: ICE CREAM

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Tillamook Butter Pecan Ice Cream

"I begged my husband to hide it because I couldn't stop going back for more — it's that good," said a tester who loved the buttery ice cream base mixed with salted pecans.

Buy it! $6, tillamook.com

WINNER: MASHUP ICE CREAM

Credit: courtesy

Hudsonville & Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream

There's a scoop of nostalgia in every spoonful of this brownie batter ice cream dotted with rainbow chips and brownie chunks.

Buy it! $2.50, walmart.com

WINNER: FROZEN YOGURT

Credit: courtesy

Noosa Chocolate Fudge Frozen Yoghurt Gelato

The yogurt brand's first frozen dessert offering is a "creamy and decadent" treat with chocolate shards and fudge ribbons that impressed our testers: "I had a hard time putting [the pint] down."

Buy it! $5, target.com

WINNER: CHICKEN

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Perdue Chicken Plus Tots

The juicy combo of white-meat chicken, cauliflower, chickpeas, cabbage and potatoes covered in a crunchy panko coating made it a star with parents. "No one noticed the veggies!"

Buy it! $7, perdue.com 

WINNER: FISH

Credit: courtesy

Gorton's Seafood Ancient Grains Crusted Fish Fillets

"This is not your grandma's fish stick," said one tester, who praised the crispy quinoa crust and flaky white Alaska pollock, that is flash-frozen at peak freshness to lock in nutrition and flavor.

Buy it! $6.50, gortons.com

WINNER: TURKEY

Credit: courtesy

Butterball Boneless Turkey Breast Roast

Don't wait until Thanksgiving! The refrigerated, bone-free cut "roasts up golden and moist" in about 90 minutes.

Buy it! $5.50 per lb., butterball.com

WINNER: HOT DOG

Credit: Jen Causey

Applegate Naturals the Do Good Dog

With all the snap and none of the nitrates, the meaty all-beef franks are made for cookouts. "It's a real wiener — er, winner!" joked a tester. 

Buy it! $7, hy-vee.com

WINNER: CRACKERS

Credit: courtesy

Goldfish Mega Bites Cheddar Jalapeño

Double the size, double the love! Testers of all ages were fans of the extra-large crackers with a "subtly spicy kick."

Buy it! $3, target.com

WINNER: SNACK CAKES

Entenmann's Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownie

They're the ultimate lunchbox dessert: Staffers said the chocolate frosting-topped cakes are "perfectly fudgy and moist."

Buy it! $5, entenmanns.com

WINNER: SNACK BITES

Credit: courtesy

Bear Naked Honey Oat Crunchy Bites

Granola on the go! Pumpkin seeds, whole grain oats, puffed millet and honey are rolled into "delightfully crunchy" clusters.

Buy it! $5, bearnaked.com

WINNER: POTATO CHIPS

Credit: courtesy

Lay's Layers Sour Cream & Onion

Described as a "cross between a puff and a chip," these potato crisps pack more sour cream and onion flavor because of their "fluffy" shape and texture.

Buy it! $4, target.com

WINNER: COOKIES

Credit: courtesy

Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudge Dipped Duos

With a thick chocolate base and generous smattering of chocolate chips, "it's like getting the best of two cookies in one bite," said a staffer. "The bottom shell also stops it from getting soggy when you dunk it in milk."

Buy it! $4, target.com 

WINNER: TORTILLA CHIPS

Credit: Greg DuPree

Hippeas Tortilla Chips Sea Salt & Lime

Made with chickpea and corn flour, they're crispy, salty and "sturdy enough for dipping into guacamole." 

Buy it! $5, kroger.com

WINNER: CHOCOLATE BAR

Twix Salted Caramel

"That extra hit of salt takes it to the next level," a staffer gushed of this new twist on the classic candy layered with shortbread, caramel and milk chocolate. 

Buy it! $1.50, walmart.com

WINNER: CHEESE SNACK

Credit: Greg DuPree

Cheez-It Puff'd Double Cheese

Testers rewarded the "supremely airy" squares with high marks for their bold cheddar flavor: "They're worth your fingers turning orange!" 

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

WINNER: NUTS

Credit: courtesy

Good & Gather Dill Pickle Cashews

The mix of tangy, briny flavor and salty, buttery cashews had testers coming back for more.

Buy it! $4, target.com

WINNER: PEANUT BUTTER CUP

Credit: courtesy

Reese's Peanut Butter Big Cups Stuffed with Potato Chips

"It's the candy mashup of my dreams,"said a staffer, who praised the "crackly chunks of chips" folded into the peanut butter filling.

Buy it! $2, walmart.com

WINNER: DIPPING SAUCE

Credit: Jen Causey

Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Get all the satisfaction of the classic hot sauce with a tangy, fruity kick (from pear puree!). "I only wish it came in purse-size," one tester said

Buy it! $5, walmart.com

WINNER: DRESSING

Credit: courtesy

Kraft Deluxe Dressing Bold Caesar

"It could easily pass for homemade," said a staffer, who enjoyed the robust blend of garlic, Parmesan and
Dijon mustard in the creamy dressing.

.

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

WINNER: HOT SAUCE

Credit: courtesy

Red Clay Peach Hot Sauce

Our testers praised the medium-hot combo of sweet peaches, smoky habaneros and tart apple cider vinegar. One tester reported, "We poured it liberally on everything: chicken, burgers and even salad!"

Buy it! $12, redclayhotsauce.com

WINNER: TZATZIKI

Credit: Jen Causey

La Terra Fina Tzatziki with Feta Spread

Packed with chunks of feta and flecks of dill, the Greek yogurt and cucumber dip is "so good, I could eat it out of the container with a spoon." 

Buy it! $5, laterrafina.com

WINNER: MUSTARD

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

French's Creamy Yellow Mustard Spread

Mustard fans enjoyed the sharp, "familiar" flavor from mustard seeds, turmeric and garlic powder while appreciating the "thicker, heartier" texture.

Buy it! $3, stopandshop.com

WINNER: MAYONNAISE

Credit: Jen Causey

Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing

Spiked with paprika and hot cayenne pepper, this revved-up mayo makes deviled eggs, BLTs and pasta salads even better.

Buy it! $4.50 for 11.5 oz., target.com

WINNER: CHILI CRISP

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Momofuku Original Chili Crunch

The mix of three Mexican chilis (pulla, chili de arbol and japones), garlic, shallots and sesame seeds swimming in a pool of spicy red oil received perfect scores from every tester in the group. "Five stars simply doesn't seem like enough!"

Buy it! $13, target.com

WINNER: BARBECUE SAUCE

Credit: courtesy

Bachan's Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce

The sweet-tang balance is right on thanks to the mixture of citrusy yuzu juice and umami-rich soy sauce. It's "dynamite" on stir-fries and noodles or as a glaze for grilled meats and seafood.

Buy it! $10, amazon.com

WINNER: CAKE MIX

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Southern Style Coconut Cake

The country music icon's mix bakes up "soft and fluffy" with a "sweet but not overpowering" coconut flavor.

Buy it! $2, heb.com

WINNER: TINNED SEAFOOD

Freshé Moroccan Tagine

Salmon, chickpeas, vegetables and quinoa come together in this "light but filling" meal. "It's yummy on its own or over a salad," said a tester. "It's my new favorite lunch."

Buy it! $4 for 1 and $40 for 10-pack, amazon.com 

WINNER: BOXED MAC & CHEESE

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Cabot Macaroni & Cheese Classic Yellow Cheddar

Staffers raved about the "perfectly al dente" shells, which "cradled" the creamy sauce. "The cheesiness did not disappoint," said a tester. "My kids gobbled it up!"

Buy it! $2, dakinfarm.com

WINNER: BAKING MIX

Krusteaz Sweet Corn Muffin & Cornbread Mix

Our testers gave the crumbly cornbread high marks for being "exceptionally moist" with the right balance of salt and "fresh corn flavor." 

Buy it! $3, kroger.com

WINNER: PASTA SAUCE

Credit: courtesy

Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe

Described as "silky and luscious," the classic Alfredo sauce is amped up with cracked black pepper and aged Pecorino Romano cheese.

Buy it! $4.50, hannaford.com

WINNER: SIDE DISH

A Dozen Cousins Caribbean Coconut Rice Seasoning Sauce

Cook rice, water and the savory-sweet sauce mixture in a pot, and you'll soon have "the best-tasting side dish ever," promised a tester.

Buy it! $3.50, target.com

WINNER: ROLLS

Credit: courtesy

King's Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Buns

"Do you even need the burger?!" asked a tester, who loved the "chewy, salty" pretzel crust and "tender and subtly sweet" bread.

Buy it! $5, target.com

WINNER: BAKING CHIPS

Credit: courtesy

Hershey's Cream Cheese Flavored Baking Chips

Move over, chocolate chips! These tangy, quick-melting pieces are "super easy to bake with or eat right out of the bag," said a staffer.

Buy it! $4, hersheys.com

WINNER: MEAL KIT

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Old El Paso Street Taco Kit Asado Chicken

Old El Paso Street Taco Kit Asado Chicken

The pack includes flour tortillas, "not-too-spicy" jalapeño sauce and a flavor-packed roasted garlic and chili pepper rub. "My wife asked me to make them every Taco Tuesday," said a tester.

.

Buy it! $5, walmart.com

WINNER: DOUGH

Credit: courtesy

Pillsbury Pull-Apart Kit Monkey Bread

"I see why it's called monkey bread—my family went bananas for it," a staffer said of the gooey, caramel-sauce-smothered dessert.

Buy it! $6, stopandshop.com

WINNER: FROZEN SIDE DISH

Credit: courtesy

Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower Cheddar with Bacon

Speckled with bacon bits and melty cheese, it's classic comfort food "without that overwhelming cauliflower smell" and fewer calories than traditional mashed potatoes.

Buy it! $6, amazon.com

WINNER: FROZEN POTATOES

Credit: courtesy

365 by Whole Foods Market Potato Poppers

Staffers were pleasantly surprised by their crispiness out of the oven, with one declaring them a "fluffier version of Tater Tots."

Buy it! $2, wholefoodsmarket.com

WINNER: FROZEN DINNER KIT

Credit: courtesy

Trader Joe's Tteok Bok Ki

Boiled, sautéed or air-fried, the mini rice cakes tossed in a spicy gochujang sauce made an "easy and tasty" Korean dish in a pinch. 

Buy it! $4, traderjoes.com

WINNER: CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

Credit: Jen Causey

Caulipower BBQ Chicken Stone-Fired Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Our pizza purists were impressed with the "wheat-like," vegetable-based crust topped with white meat chicken, red onions, mozzarella and barbecue sauce.

Buy it! $12, eatcaulipower.com

WINNER: FROZEN BISCUITS

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Red Lobster Ready to Bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits

This at-home version of Red Lobster's fan-favorite biscuit lived up to our testers' high expectations. "Yummy, carby, cheesy, all the things they should be," said a staffer of the "pillowy biscuits" brushed with melted garlic-herb butter. 

Buy it! $5, walmart.com

WINNER: FROZEN PIZZA

Credit: courtesy

Chuck E. Cheese Frozen Pizza Pepperoni

Even without the animatronic mouse, this pie delighted (and shocked!) skeptics, who gave points for a crispy crust and "generous layer of cheese and pepperoni."

Buy it! $7, ralphs.com

WINNER: FROZEN WRAPS

Credit: courtesy

Saffron Road Samosa with Chickpeas Artisan Wrap

A riff on the popular Indian snack, potatoes, chickpeas and peas are simmered in a thick, spiced tomato curry and wrapped in a soft flatbread

Buy it! $3, giantfood.com

WINNER: FRESH MEAL KIT

Credit: courtesy

Farmer's Fridge Burrito Bowl

Layered with cilantro-lime brown rice, corn, black beans, quinoa, bell peppers, salsa and guacamole, "it tastes super fresh, like they made it this morning." 

Buy it! $7, farmersfridge.com

WINNER: MEAT-FREE CHICKEN

Credit: courtesy

Beyond Chicken Tenders

Whether they're prepared in the oven, air fryer or microwave, the faux-chicken pieces are packed with flavor and protein. The only complaint testers had with these "juicy" and "shockingly chicken-like" tenders: "It's too easy to eat the entire pack in one sitting."

Buy it! $5, beyondmeat.com

WINNER: PLANT-BASED FROZEN DESSERT

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Kind Frozen Treat Bar Mint Chocolate Almond & Nut

Creamy dairy-free mint ice cream is topped with dark chocolate chunks and drizzles, chopped almonds and a layer of nut butter. "There's nothing vegan-tasting about this!" said one staffer.

Buy it! $5.50, target.com

WINNER: ALTERNATIVE MILK

Credit: courtesy

Silk Nextmilk Whole Fat

"It's super-rich and creamy so I didn't miss the dairy at all," a staffer said about the blend of oat and coconut milks. "It's as close to real milk as I've tasted."

Buy it! $5, silk.com

WINNER: VEGAN CHEESE

Credit: courtesy

Violife Mexican Style Shreds

It got high marks for its melting ability ("not greasy at all!") and closely mimicking the flavors of cheddar, mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses. 

Buy it! $5, safeway.com

WINNER: PLANT-BASED COOKIE

Credit: Greg DuPree

Tate's Bake Shop Vegan Vanilla Maple Cookies

Staffers were bowled over by the "crispy snap" and pure maple flavor of these dairy-free cookies. Asked one baffled taster: "How do they make such buttery cookies without any butter?"

Buy it! $6.50, target.com

WINNER: NON-DAIRY CREAM

Credit: courtesy

Country Crock Plant Cream

When you're looking to cut down your dairy consumption but don't want to sacrifice creamy flavors, this vegan cream does the trick. It's excellent for thickening soups and sauces and for making milk-free whipped cream.

Buy it! $4, countrycrock.com

