PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Our testers ate, drank and cooked nearly 1,300 different products to find the most delicious new foods in the grocery store
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022
With more than 150 testers from 32 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, our discerning group ate, drank, cooked and rated all the new supermarket products to find the best of the best. The result: PEOPLE's third annual list of foods truly worthy of adding to your grocery cart—virtual or in-person!
WINNER: BEST BREAD
Dave's Killer Bread Epic Everything Organic Breakfast Bread
Studded with garlic, onion, sea salt and sesame seeds, the hearty loaf "is even better than an everything bagel!" raved a tester. The bread also packs 9 grams of whole grains per serving.
Buy it! $6.50, daveskillerbread.com
WINNER: BEST OATMEAL
Mush Vanilla Almond Crunch Ready to Eat Oats
Don't be fooled by its name: "The texture is just right— not too mushy or dry," a tester said of the overnight oats with dates, nuts, vanilla and a hint of sea salt. It "taste like a snickerdoodle," said a staffer.
Buy it! $2.50, target.com
WINNER: BEST CHOCOLATE CEREAL
Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles
"I finished the box in two days!" an enthusiastic tester said of the crispy chocolate rice cereal studded with mini cocoa-flavored meringues.
Buy it! $4, postpebblescereal.com
WINNER: BEST WAFFLE
Eggo Grab & Go Liége-Style Waffles Buttery Maple
Inspired by the popular Belgian street food, the individually wrapped brioche waffles have pearl sugar mixed throughout the dough, so they don't need syrup.
Buy it! $6, target.com
WINNER: BEST CEREAL
Strawberry Banana Cheerios
The real strawberry and banana puree give the classic O cereal a bright pop of flavor. "It's sweet without tasting sugary," said a tester. "My picky kindergartner is mad for them."
Buy it! $5, walmart.com
WINNER: FRENCH TOAST
Belgian Boys Brioche French Toast
Simply pop it in the toaster! The fluffy brioche slices are presoaked, baked and flash-frozen so "they look and taste homemade," said one staffer.
Buy it! $5, target.com
WINNER: COLA
Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha
Testers praised the "instant pick-me-up!" Infused with coffee and a hint of chocolate, the soda has 69 milligrams of caffeine (that's double the caffeine of regular Coke!) with all the Coca-Cola flavor.
Buy it! $2.50, coca-cola.com
WINNER: FLAVORED WATER
LaCroix Cherry Blossom
"It's like spring in a can," said a staffer, who gave the bubbly seltzer high marks for its fruity, "lightly floral" notes. "It's exactly what you want at a backyard barbecue."
Buy it! $4, target.com
WINNER: TEA
Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Subtly Sweet Peach Tea
Made with real tea leaves and only 5 grams of sugar per serving, this refreshing, peach-flavored brew still hit the sweet spot with testers.
Buy it! $2 for 1 and $24 for 12-pack, walmart.com
WINNER: JUICE
Naked Orange Vanilla Créme
The creamy blend of almond milk, fruit puree and vanilla "reminds me of an orange Creamsicle from my youth," said one nostalgic tester.
Buy it! $3, kroger.com
WINNER: COFFEE
La Colombe Coffee Nitro Extra Bold Cold Brew
Praise poured in for the "super smooth coffee without any bitterness." With its slightly foamy top and deep coffee flavor, one tester proclaimed it "the best cold brew I've ever tasted. Ever!"
Buy it! $3 for 1 and $25 for 12-pack, lacolombe.com
WINNER: CREAM CHEESE
Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese Garlic & Herb
"Light, fluffy and spreadable," the garlic- and parsley-flecked dip is ideal for slathering on bagels, crackers and crudités—even right out of the fridge.
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: CHEDDAR CHEESE
Sartori Old World Cheddar
Testers young and old gave it high ratings for "its sharp, buttery taste" and creamy texture. "It melts like a dream," said one staffer about the Wisconsin-made and European-inspired cheese.
Buy it! $7, sartoricheese.com
WINNER: FLAVORED CHEESE
Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs
Studded with dried onions, parsley and chives, the "creamy, soft" cheese is "simply delicious in every way."
Buy it! $7, kroger.com
WINNER: YOGURT
Oui Creamy Mocha & Chocolate Yogurt
With flecks of espresso powder and chocolate shavings, it received perfect scores from staffers: "It's like a luxurious tiramisu in a jar!"
Buy it! $1.50, ouibyyoplait.com
WINNER: ICE CREAM BAR
Magnum Ice Cream Almond Duet Bars
Fully-dunked in milk chocolate and chopped nuts and then half-dipped in dark chocolate, the almond ice cream pop with brown sugar almond butter swirls is the ultimate cravings buster.
Buy it! $4.50, magnumicecream.com
WINNER: ICE CREAM
Tillamook Butter Pecan Ice Cream
"I begged my husband to hide it because I couldn't stop going back for more — it's that good," said a tester who loved the buttery ice cream base mixed with salted pecans.
Buy it! $6, tillamook.com
WINNER: MASHUP ICE CREAM
Hudsonville & Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream
There's a scoop of nostalgia in every spoonful of this brownie batter ice cream dotted with rainbow chips and brownie chunks.
Buy it! $2.50, walmart.com
WINNER: FROZEN YOGURT
Noosa Chocolate Fudge Frozen Yoghurt Gelato
The yogurt brand's first frozen dessert offering is a "creamy and decadent" treat with chocolate shards and fudge ribbons that impressed our testers: "I had a hard time putting [the pint] down."
Buy it! $5, target.com
WINNER: CHICKEN
Perdue Chicken Plus Tots
The juicy combo of white-meat chicken, cauliflower, chickpeas, cabbage and potatoes covered in a crunchy panko coating made it a star with parents. "No one noticed the veggies!"
Buy it! $7, perdue.com
WINNER: FISH
Gorton's Seafood Ancient Grains Crusted Fish Fillets
"This is not your grandma's fish stick," said one tester, who praised the crispy quinoa crust and flaky white Alaska pollock, that is flash-frozen at peak freshness to lock in nutrition and flavor.
Buy it! $6.50, gortons.com
WINNER: TURKEY
Butterball Boneless Turkey Breast Roast
Don't wait until Thanksgiving! The refrigerated, bone-free cut "roasts up golden and moist" in about 90 minutes.
Buy it! $5.50 per lb., butterball.com
WINNER: HOT DOG
Applegate Naturals the Do Good Dog
With all the snap and none of the nitrates, the meaty all-beef franks are made for cookouts. "It's a real wiener — er, winner!" joked a tester.
Buy it! $7, hy-vee.com
WINNER: CRACKERS
Goldfish Mega Bites Cheddar Jalapeño
Double the size, double the love! Testers of all ages were fans of the extra-large crackers with a "subtly spicy kick."
Buy it! $3, target.com
WINNER: SNACK CAKES
Entenmann's Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownie
They're the ultimate lunchbox dessert: Staffers said the chocolate frosting-topped cakes are "perfectly fudgy and moist."
Buy it! $5, entenmanns.com
WINNER: SNACK BITES
Bear Naked Honey Oat Crunchy Bites
Granola on the go! Pumpkin seeds, whole grain oats, puffed millet and honey are rolled into "delightfully crunchy" clusters.
Buy it! $5, bearnaked.com
WINNER: POTATO CHIPS
Lay's Layers Sour Cream & Onion
Described as a "cross between a puff and a chip," these potato crisps pack more sour cream and onion flavor because of their "fluffy" shape and texture.
Buy it! $4, target.com
WINNER: COOKIES
Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudge Dipped Duos
With a thick chocolate base and generous smattering of chocolate chips, "it's like getting the best of two cookies in one bite," said a staffer. "The bottom shell also stops it from getting soggy when you dunk it in milk."
Buy it! $4, target.com
WINNER: TORTILLA CHIPS
Hippeas Tortilla Chips Sea Salt & Lime
Made with chickpea and corn flour, they're crispy, salty and "sturdy enough for dipping into guacamole."
Buy it! $5, kroger.com
WINNER: CHOCOLATE BAR
Twix Salted Caramel
"That extra hit of salt takes it to the next level," a staffer gushed of this new twist on the classic candy layered with shortbread, caramel and milk chocolate.
Buy it! $1.50, walmart.com
WINNER: CHEESE SNACK
Cheez-It Puff'd Double Cheese
Testers rewarded the "supremely airy" squares with high marks for their bold cheddar flavor: "They're worth your fingers turning orange!"
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: NUTS
Good & Gather Dill Pickle Cashews
The mix of tangy, briny flavor and salty, buttery cashews had testers coming back for more.
Buy it! $4, target.com
WINNER: PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Reese's Peanut Butter Big Cups Stuffed with Potato Chips
"It's the candy mashup of my dreams,"said a staffer, who praised the "crackly chunks of chips" folded into the peanut butter filling.
Buy it! $2, walmart.com
WINNER: DIPPING SAUCE
Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Sauce
Get all the satisfaction of the classic hot sauce with a tangy, fruity kick (from pear puree!). "I only wish it came in purse-size," one tester said
Buy it! $5, walmart.com
WINNER: DRESSING
Kraft Deluxe Dressing Bold Caesar
"It could easily pass for homemade," said a staffer, who enjoyed the robust blend of garlic, Parmesan and
Dijon mustard in the creamy dressing.
.
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: HOT SAUCE
Red Clay Peach Hot Sauce
Our testers praised the medium-hot combo of sweet peaches, smoky habaneros and tart apple cider vinegar. One tester reported, "We poured it liberally on everything: chicken, burgers and even salad!"
Buy it! $12, redclayhotsauce.com
WINNER: TZATZIKI
La Terra Fina Tzatziki with Feta Spread
Packed with chunks of feta and flecks of dill, the Greek yogurt and cucumber dip is "so good, I could eat it out of the container with a spoon."
Buy it! $5, laterrafina.com
WINNER: MUSTARD
French's Creamy Yellow Mustard Spread
Mustard fans enjoyed the sharp, "familiar" flavor from mustard seeds, turmeric and garlic powder while appreciating the "thicker, heartier" texture.
Buy it! $3, stopandshop.com
WINNER: MAYONNAISE
Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing
Spiked with paprika and hot cayenne pepper, this revved-up mayo makes deviled eggs, BLTs and pasta salads even better.
Buy it! $4.50 for 11.5 oz., target.com
WINNER: CHILI CRISP
Momofuku Original Chili Crunch
The mix of three Mexican chilis (pulla, chili de arbol and japones), garlic, shallots and sesame seeds swimming in a pool of spicy red oil received perfect scores from every tester in the group. "Five stars simply doesn't seem like enough!"
Buy it! $13, target.com
WINNER: BARBECUE SAUCE
Bachan's Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce
The sweet-tang balance is right on thanks to the mixture of citrusy yuzu juice and umami-rich soy sauce. It's "dynamite" on stir-fries and noodles or as a glaze for grilled meats and seafood.
Buy it! $10, amazon.com
WINNER: CAKE MIX
Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Southern Style Coconut Cake
The country music icon's mix bakes up "soft and fluffy" with a "sweet but not overpowering" coconut flavor.
Buy it! $2, heb.com
WINNER: TINNED SEAFOOD
Freshé Moroccan Tagine
Salmon, chickpeas, vegetables and quinoa come together in this "light but filling" meal. "It's yummy on its own or over a salad," said a tester. "It's my new favorite lunch."
Buy it! $4 for 1 and $40 for 10-pack, amazon.com
WINNER: BOXED MAC & CHEESE
Cabot Macaroni & Cheese Classic Yellow Cheddar
Staffers raved about the "perfectly al dente" shells, which "cradled" the creamy sauce. "The cheesiness did not disappoint," said a tester. "My kids gobbled it up!"
Buy it! $2, dakinfarm.com
WINNER: BAKING MIX
Krusteaz Sweet Corn Muffin & Cornbread Mix
Our testers gave the crumbly cornbread high marks for being "exceptionally moist" with the right balance of salt and "fresh corn flavor."
Buy it! $3, kroger.com
WINNER: PASTA SAUCE
Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe
Described as "silky and luscious," the classic Alfredo sauce is amped up with cracked black pepper and aged Pecorino Romano cheese.
Buy it! $4.50, hannaford.com
WINNER: SIDE DISH
A Dozen Cousins Caribbean Coconut Rice Seasoning Sauce
Cook rice, water and the savory-sweet sauce mixture in a pot, and you'll soon have "the best-tasting side dish ever," promised a tester.
Buy it! $3.50, target.com
WINNER: ROLLS
King's Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Buns
"Do you even need the burger?!" asked a tester, who loved the "chewy, salty" pretzel crust and "tender and subtly sweet" bread.
Buy it! $5, target.com
WINNER: BAKING CHIPS
Hershey's Cream Cheese Flavored Baking Chips
Move over, chocolate chips! These tangy, quick-melting pieces are "super easy to bake with or eat right out of the bag," said a staffer.
.
Buy it! $4, hersheys.com
WINNER: MEAL KIT
Old El Paso Street Taco Kit Asado Chicken
The pack includes flour tortillas, "not-too-spicy" jalapeño sauce and a flavor-packed roasted garlic and chili pepper rub. "My wife asked me to make them every Taco Tuesday," said a tester
.
Buy it! $5, walmart.com
WINNER: DOUGH
Pillsbury Pull-Apart Kit Monkey Bread
"I see why it's called monkey bread—my family went bananas for it," a staffer said of the gooey, caramel-sauce-smothered dessert.
Buy it! $6, stopandshop.com
WINNER: FROZEN SIDE DISH
Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower Cheddar with Bacon
Speckled with bacon bits and melty cheese, it's classic comfort food "without that overwhelming cauliflower smell" and fewer calories than traditional mashed potatoes.
Buy it! $6, amazon.com
WINNER: FROZEN POTATOES
365 by Whole Foods Market Potato Poppers
Staffers were pleasantly surprised by their crispiness out of the oven, with one declaring them a "fluffier version of Tater Tots."
Buy it! $2, wholefoodsmarket.com
WINNER: FROZEN DINNER KIT
Trader Joe's Tteok Bok Ki
Boiled, sautéed or air-fried, the mini rice cakes tossed in a spicy gochujang sauce made an "easy and tasty" Korean dish in a pinch.
Buy it! $4, traderjoes.com
WINNER: CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA
Caulipower BBQ Chicken Stone-Fired Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Our pizza purists were impressed with the "wheat-like," vegetable-based crust topped with white meat chicken, red onions, mozzarella and barbecue sauce.
Buy it! $12, eatcaulipower.com
WINNER: FROZEN BISCUITS
Red Lobster Ready to Bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits
This at-home version of Red Lobster's fan-favorite biscuit lived up to our testers' high expectations. "Yummy, carby, cheesy, all the things they should be," said a staffer of the "pillowy biscuits" brushed with melted garlic-herb butter.
Buy it! $5, walmart.com
WINNER: FROZEN PIZZA
Chuck E. Cheese Frozen Pizza Pepperoni
Even without the animatronic mouse, this pie delighted (and shocked!) skeptics, who gave points for a crispy crust and "generous layer of cheese and pepperoni."
Buy it! $7, ralphs.com
WINNER: FROZEN WRAPS
Saffron Road Samosa with Chickpeas Artisan Wrap
A riff on the popular Indian snack, potatoes, chickpeas and peas are simmered in a thick, spiced tomato curry and wrapped in a soft flatbread
Buy it! $3, giantfood.com
WINNER: FRESH MEAL KIT
Farmer's Fridge Burrito Bowl
Layered with cilantro-lime brown rice, corn, black beans, quinoa, bell peppers, salsa and guacamole, "it tastes super fresh, like they made it this morning."
Buy it! $7, farmersfridge.com
WINNER: MEAT-FREE CHICKEN
Beyond Chicken Tenders
Whether they're prepared in the oven, air fryer or microwave, the faux-chicken pieces are packed with flavor and protein. The only complaint testers had with these "juicy" and "shockingly chicken-like" tenders: "It's too easy to eat the entire pack in one sitting."
Buy it! $5, beyondmeat.com
WINNER: PLANT-BASED FROZEN DESSERT
Kind Frozen Treat Bar Mint Chocolate Almond & Nut
Creamy dairy-free mint ice cream is topped with dark chocolate chunks and drizzles, chopped almonds and a layer of nut butter. "There's nothing vegan-tasting about this!" said one staffer.
Buy it! $5.50, target.com
WINNER: ALTERNATIVE MILK
Silk Nextmilk Whole Fat
"It's super-rich and creamy so I didn't miss the dairy at all," a staffer said about the blend of oat and coconut milks. "It's as close to real milk as I've tasted."
Buy it! $5, silk.com
WINNER: VEGAN CHEESE
Violife Mexican Style Shreds
It got high marks for its melting ability ("not greasy at all!") and closely mimicking the flavors of cheddar, mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Buy it! $5, safeway.com
WINNER: PLANT-BASED COOKIE
Tate's Bake Shop Vegan Vanilla Maple Cookies
Staffers were bowled over by the "crispy snap" and pure maple flavor of these dairy-free cookies. Asked one baffled taster: "How do they make such buttery cookies without any butter?"
Buy it! $6.50, target.com
WINNER: NON-DAIRY CREAM
Country Crock Plant Cream
When you're looking to cut down your dairy consumption but don't want to sacrifice creamy flavors, this vegan cream does the trick. It's excellent for thickening soups and sauces and for making milk-free whipped cream.
Buy it! $4, countrycrock.com
