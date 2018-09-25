Florida Man is Gifted Free Chick-fil-A for Life to Mark His 100th Birthday

Chick-fil-A knows what it takes to make a milestone birthday special.

For over 15 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A every week. But at Bellissimo’s most recent visit on Sept. 21, the Oldsmar, FL restaurant chain surprised him with a giant celebration for his 100th birthday.

Along with his surprise party, Bellissimo was gifted free Chick-fil-A for life as an appreciation of his restaurant loyalty.

“Oh, I think this is just one great surprise for me. I didn’t expect anything like this,” he told Fox 13 after learning of his life-long present. “That is the best gift I could ever receive! Thank you very much!”

The fast-food chain went all out for the milestone event, decorating the interior with banners, streamers, balloons and a giant check on the wall — confirming that Bellissimo would have unlimited chicken orders at no cost.

According to the Fox news outlet, the centennial made daily visits to Chick-fil-A, just six miles outside of Tampa, up until last year when he had a fall.

Following the incident, he moved in with his son and now returns to his go-to spot about once a week. Still, at every visit, Bellissimo sits at the same booth and orders the same thing.

“Can I get my same booth?” the centenarian asked after learning of the news. “I can’t believe it!”

His weekly trips, of which he typically stays for hours at a time, allowed him to become familiar with the Chick-fil-A staff, who now affectionately refer to him as “Mr. Steve.”

“He makes everyone here feel loved and welcomed,” said Chick-fil-A marketing director, Brittani Craft, in footage obtained by Fox 13.

So how does Bellissimo plan to use his birthday gift moving forward?

“Instead of coming once a week,” he said, “Now I’m coming every day!”