Florida Highway Covered in Coors Light Beer After Semi-Truck Crash

Drivers on I-75 experienced traffic delays on Wednesday morning after a semi collision spilled cases of Coors Light beer on the road

By
Published on September 22, 2022 12:19 PM
Coors Light Highway Spill
Photo: FHP Tampa

Alcohol was involved in a recent car crash, but not in the way you might imagine.

Early on Wednesday morning, a semi-trailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed on Interstate 75, about 30 miles from Tampa, spilling cans of beer all over the road, according to a statement from Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say that the crash occurred after one semi-trailer clipped another while changing lanes, reports NBC News. This caused other semis to brake but the beer-carrying semi failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another semi.

Only the occupants of the pickup truck involved in the crash reported minor injuries.

Coors Light Highway Spill
FHP Tampa

The vehicles and beer debris took nearly six hours to clear before the roadway was totally reopened.

Oddly enough, several other food-spilling truck crashes have occurred in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, a truck carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce spilled over a highway in Memphis. The day before the alfredo incident, a vehicle carrying tomatoes crashed and dumped hundreds of pounds of tomatoes on a California highway.

