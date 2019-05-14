Dream Job Alert: This Floating Bar in the Caribbean Is Looking for a Summer Bartender

One lucky bartender will be getting the job of a lifetime—for a little while, at least.

Floyd’s Pelican Bar, a floating wooden shack bar in Jamaica, is looking for one person to “pull pints in one of the most Instagrammable drinking spots in the world,” CNN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the past 18 years, owner Floyd Forbes has been behind the bar serving all the visitors, but according to the ad created by UK travel company Virgin Holidays, Forbes is in need of a break, and is looking for his replacement.

Although the position is only open to U.K. residents, according to CNN, and won’t be permanent—the ad says it will provide flights and accommodations for seven nights—the lucky bartender will be tasked with serving local drinks such as piña coladas, as well as chatting with the locals and “throwing the occasional fish to the resident pelicans.”

Floyd Forbes Joe Pepler/ PinPep

The famous floating bar is located about a mile from land, and visitors can take a trip there via boat from Black River, Treasure Beach or Parottee Point.

RELATED: Leave the Kids At Home! 11 All-Inclusive, Adults-Only Beach Resorts You Need to Book Right Now

The original bar—built in 2001 from Forbes’ inspiration—was destroyed in Hurricane Ivan in 2004, but was quickly rebuilt by the local community.

So who will be chosen as the lucky bartender? That decision goes to pub co-owner Jodie Kidd, who will be assisting in the competitive selection.

WATCH: Tourists Run For Higher Ground As Glacier Collapse In Iceland Creates Dangerous Waves

Joe Pepler/ PinPep

RELATED: 55 Magical Mickey-Shaped Foods You Can Eat at Disney Parks

“This is an incredible chance for anyone looking to combine the best job in the world with one of the best overseas destinations—and giving a local legend a well-deserved holiday—so what are you waiting for?” Kidd told CNN.

The chosen winner will also receive several added benefits that come with their new gig: a pair of return economy Virgin Atlantic flights to Jamaica, seven nights’ accommodation, £1,000 ($1,150) spending money and a trial shift at Floyd’s Pelican Bar.