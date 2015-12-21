VIDEO: Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa Take You Inside Their Blinged-Out Home

Tarek and Christina El Moussa flip homes for hopeful buyers on their HGTV series Flip or Flop but when it comes to their California abode, the couple’s style is all their own.

“I’m obsessed with black, white and silver,” Christina tells PEOPLE. “It’s kind of the theme we have going throughout the entire house with a little bit of bling.”

But Tarek is quick to point out that he was the mastermind behind one of their favorite features in the house: the wine fridge.

“This was my idea,” he says of the stainless steel and glass piece. And the best part? “It separates white and champagne from red,” adds Christina. “I’m a big champagne lover so it’s easily accessible.”

While the new parents have been busy at home since welcoming their son Brayden James in August, they still find time to socialize at home.

“We entertain a lot,” says Christina. “Every Sunday we have our family over and have barbecues and we swim.”

But the room that gets used the most in the El Moussa household is by far the movie theatre.

“Our daughter hangs out on here all the time,” she says of their 5-year-old Taylor. “We have movie nights.”