Flamin' Hot Cheetos Salad?! Here's How to Make TikTok's Latest Food Trend

Flamin' Hot Cheetos fans will just need five ingredients to make this TikTok creation

Here's one unique way to consume Flamin' Hot Cheetos!

But the latest comes as a bit of a surprise: Flamin' Hot Cheetos salad!

The invention comes courtesy of TikTok user @rxthism, who posted a recipe of the concoction on her page in late August.

"Let me show you how to make my Hot Cheetos salad," Ruth wrote on the clip, before showing off her step by step guide.

She starts with a bowl of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and then adds just four more ingredients: cilantro, cucumbers, lemon juice, and Tapatío hot sauce.

"It's bussin' bussin'," she wrote afterwards.

Since her post — which has been viewed 56.1K times — Flamin' Hot Cheetos fans have been flooding TikTok with their reviews, praising Ruth for the tasty recipe.

As for Ruth, she said on TikTok that she's just hopeful that verified TikTok influencer Spice King tries her salad.

health and nutrition Credit: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Getty

Flamin' Hot Cheetos was first introduced to test markets in the summer of 1990, before being launched nationwide in early 1992.

Richard Montañez — who began working for Frito-Lay, the parent company behind the snack, as a janitor — has long said he created the product, telling Variety he came up with the idea during one of Frito-Lay's "method improvement programs" where they looked for new ideas and fresh products. He later tested out the seasoning for the Cheetos in his garage.

Montañez has gone on to write two books about his success, spoken about it in multiple engagements, and even will see his life told on the big screen in an upcoming biopic.

Earlier this year, Frito-Lay told the Los Angels Times that despite Montañez's claims, he was "not at all" involved in the product, saying that "the facts do not support the urban legend." But Frito-Lay's subsidiary PepsiCo later clarified to PEOPLE that they attribute "the launch and success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and other products to several people who worked at PepsiCo, including Richard Montañez."

"Far from being an urban legend, Richard had a remarkable 40-plus-year career at PepsiCo and made an incredible impact on our business and employees and continues to serve as an inspiration today," the statement read. "His insights and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers were invaluable and directly resulted in the success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. To be clear, we have no reason to doubt the stories he shares about taking the initiative to create new product ideas for the Cheetos brand, and pitching them to past PepsiCo leaders."