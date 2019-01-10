Flamin' Hot Nacho Cheese Doritos Have Arrived As Your New Favorite Spicy Snack

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos have solidified their status as an iconic snack in recent years—there was even a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles dedicated entirely to them—but now it looks like they have competition.

After some speculation on various junk food-focused Instagram accounts (yes, those are a thing), Frito-Lay has officially announced the arrival of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho. A press release for the new chips promise a “taste experience” that “starts with the original nacho cheese flavor fans know and love, followed by a kick of heat that continues to build.”

Having tried them ourselves in an advanced tasting, PEOPLE can confirm this to be true. Though the nacho cheese element is definitely subtle, it’s there, and the heat is not instant, but rather a slow burn that keeps you coming back for more.

The company says that spicy snacks are one of the “fastest-growing segments in the food industry,” a trend that has even crept its way into the candy aisle. Recently, sweets both Skittles and Starburst were given a kick of heat, and jalapeño-flavored peanut M&M’s even exist now.

All we can say is we’re not-so-patiently awaiting the Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco. Are you listening, Taco Bell?