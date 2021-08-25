The limited-edition cans will be available starting Aug. 31

Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew Is Coming, Whether You Like It or Not

You can now have your Flamin' Hot Cheetos and drink them, too.

In perhaps the most bizarre flavor mash-up of 2021, Mountain Dew has introduced a Flamin' Hot flavor combo that blends "the sweet, citrus DEW with a new spicy goodness."

"As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage," said Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo, in a press release. "This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."

The fiery red cans will be available Aug. 31 at Mountain Dew's virtual Dew Store, while supplies last.

Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew Credit: PepsiCo

In celebration of the launch that nobody seemed to ask for, but we're getting anyway, Mountain Dew and contemporary clothing brand, Broken Promises, are partnering to debut an apparel line inspired by the familiar Flamin' Hot logo.

The limited-edition collection drops for Broken Promises' subscribers in an exclusive Sept. 3 presale with the official launch taking place on Sept. 4 for the general public. Items will include shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and accessories.